Get a sneak peek of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to the Madison area

By Susan Siman
 3 days ago

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A much-anticipated experience sweeping the country is coming to Madison next week.

“Immersive Van Gogh” opens Thanksgiving day at the Greenway Shopping Center in Middleton and runs until Jan. 8th.

The traveling exhibition lets audiences step inside the famous works of the 19th-century painter, with Van Gogh’s famous works like “Sunflowers” and “Starry Night” coming to life on giant screens set to music.

Organizers say you don’t have to be familiar with the art world to fully appreciate the experience.

“We think this opens up a whole new world, and it’s a great way to introduce kids to the art world. This experience gets them to love art,” Nick Harkin said.

The show lasts about 35 minutes and will be held at the site of the former DSW shoe warehouse on Deming Way.

Ticket prices can range from $35 to $99 for VIP packages. You can buy tickets online or at the door of the event.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

