ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit co-sponsoring United Against Hate event in Coeur d’Alene

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbqfB_0jAjC0TI00

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — United States Attorney Josh Hurwit is having a United Against Hate meeting at the Coeur d’Alene Casino on November 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnRcW_0jAjC0TI00

Hurwit, along with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, DOJ Community Relations Service and the FBI, will be hosting the initiative, which is free and open to the public.

United Against Hate was launched by the Department of Justice to improve the fight against hate crimes and incidents through building relationships at the local level. With this, DOJ is looking to create stronger relationships with law enforcement, community leaders and people living in the area.

“In my view, this initiative is particularly timely for Idaho, as we have experienced a series of troubling hate incidents throughout the state in the past several years,” Hurwit said. “As Attorney General Garland has said, this is a moment for an all-hands-on-deck approach to combatting unlawful hate.”

The event will have prosecutors present about hate crime laws and reporting mechanism, along with speakers who will share their experiences responding to hate.

“I look forward to meeting community members and hearing different perspectives on how we can work together to unite our community in standing up to unlawful hate,” Hurwit said. “And I am deeply honored to partner with our co-sponsors to prioritize this critical mission.”

CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Latah County Coroner releases details from UI murder victims autopsy

MOSCOW, Idaho — Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt released details from the autopsies of the four University of Idaho murder victims. The autopsies were completed Wednesday night, and took about nine hours to finish. Ethan Chapin, Kaylee GonCalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were all pronounced dead on November 13 at noon. The cause of death is listed as murder,...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash kills 1 in Bonner County

SANDPOINT, ID – One person was killed during a crash in Bonner County at around 2:00 am on Nov. 15. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at mile post 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. The woman was taken to Bonner General Health,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

911 outage restored to Newman Lake area

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — CenturyLink/Lumen telephone services in the Newman Lake area have been restored. There was a outage reported around 5:30 p.m., but it has since been resolved. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Four people killed in homicide near University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of Idaho which killed four people. Police are investigating the homicide on Kings Road near the campus. Police got the call of an unconscious person in the area. When officers arrived, they found four dead people. An alert was sent to students saying to...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of Idaho which killed four people, all identified as University of Idaho students. Police are investigating the homicide on Kings Road near the campus. Police got the call of an unconscious person in the area. When officers arrived, they found four dead people. An...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy