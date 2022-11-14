U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit co-sponsoring United Against Hate event in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — United States Attorney Josh Hurwit is having a United Against Hate meeting at the Coeur d’Alene Casino on November 17.

Hurwit, along with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, DOJ Community Relations Service and the FBI, will be hosting the initiative, which is free and open to the public.

United Against Hate was launched by the Department of Justice to improve the fight against hate crimes and incidents through building relationships at the local level. With this, DOJ is looking to create stronger relationships with law enforcement, community leaders and people living in the area.

“In my view, this initiative is particularly timely for Idaho, as we have experienced a series of troubling hate incidents throughout the state in the past several years,” Hurwit said. “As Attorney General Garland has said, this is a moment for an all-hands-on-deck approach to combatting unlawful hate.”

The event will have prosecutors present about hate crime laws and reporting mechanism, along with speakers who will share their experiences responding to hate.

“I look forward to meeting community members and hearing different perspectives on how we can work together to unite our community in standing up to unlawful hate,” Hurwit said. “And I am deeply honored to partner with our co-sponsors to prioritize this critical mission.”

