Read full article on original website
lonewolf58
3d ago
who's paying for the rent on that apt???I'm sure it's the tax payers my opinion both her and "her police officer "who is with her they should both be fired but she's going to do whatever she wants to the city she doesn't care about the people in this great city
Reply(3)
15
Tina Schiro
3d ago
Lee’s going to bring her down as he has done with others.
Reply
13
AP_001486.f494f393fc9b4a2481ccfa48e4dce582.1619
2d ago
She needs to GEAUX!!! So sorry that I voted for her TWICE. 🤦♂️
Reply(2)
7
Related
fox8live.com
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal investigators are looking into a series of clothing purchases made in the past five years by a New Orleans salon owner who also works as a personal shopper and stylist for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. A source with knowledge of the investigation told Fox 8 that...
NOLA.com
New Orleans' new trash haulers will be paid after City Council approves funding
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved funding for new sanitation contracts through the end of the year, settling one complication that Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration is facing as it attempts to revamp city garbage service. With payment to two new contractors who started this month now secured,...
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor addresses use of Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Wednesday to discuss her administration's priorities for the city and to address recent criticism she has faced. Cantrell was questioned about allegations she has misused a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. "The use of the Pontalba...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Concerns about when Mayor Cantrell chooses to have security and when she doesn’t
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So far in 2022, taxpayers have paid more than $50,000 for members of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security team to travel with her on trips across the country and around the world. In the past, Cantrell said her reason for flying first class was for safety.
New Orleans Inspector General plans wide ranging investigations into local government
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General outlined a wide range of investigations and audits it has planned for city departments and agencies at a City Council budget hearing on Tuesday. The targets of the investigations include some of the most high profile issues in the city, including the city’s lax enforcement of short-term rental rules, Sewerage and Water Board billing and the NOPD’s response to a recent rise in violent crime.
WATCH: Mayor Cantrell discusses administration’s priorities in press conference Wednesday
Mayor Cantrell answered a range of questions from garbage pick-up to public safety and addressed allegations she is abusing her authority with the reported misuse of the city's apartment.
Man charged with death of man brutally beaten in South 7th Ward
A man was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 17) in connection to the death of a man who died after being brutally beaten in New Orleans' 7th Ward this summer.
Organizers of mayoral recall efforts allege retaliation
Supporters of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell are updating the public on where they are in terms of an actual recall and an issue they say they're facing amid their efforts.
WDSU
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
WWL-TV
Investigation opened into city-owned apartment used by Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS — In the wake of revelations that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has made regular use of an apartment in the historic Pontalba building, the city’s Office of Inspector General has opened an investigation into the city-controlled apartment. The IG’s inquiry dates back to October and was noted...
WDSU
Organizers behind recall effort of New Orleans mayor providing signature update
Organizers behind the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be holding a news conference on Tuesday. The news conference will be held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers plan to provide an update on the signatures needed in the recall effort. The news conference begins at...
NOLA.com
Man with rifle chased woman driving on St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on St. Claude Avenue when she says another driver with a rifle tried to run her off the road and then chased her, New Orleans police said. The interaction happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on St. Claude Avenue near Poland Avenue, according to preliminary information from police.
Kenner Mayor pushes for return to City Hall from Esplanade Mall
The city office complex was damaged by Hurricane Ida, and Glaser says some city offices may not be able to return to the building -- for years.
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
Argument leads to shooting inside Bullard Ave. business, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Sunday (Nov.13) just after 2:30 a.m., the reported suspect was involved in an argument inside a business in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
SWAT roll in Metairie shuts down portion of West Napoleon Avenue
A portion of a Jefferson Parish street was closed off after deputies say a suspect barricaded himself in a Metairie home on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
NOPD adds drugs and narcotics charges in vehicle theft arrest
Detectives found the scooter in New Orleans East in the 4900 block of Alsace Street, along with three individuals.
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
Comments / 35