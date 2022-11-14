Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Today
Terry Bradshaw is back on Sunday. After missing most of last weekend's show from Qatar, the legendary NFL quarterback is back for FOX's NFL pregame show this weekend. Bradshaw, who got himself in hot water earlier this month with a distasteful suicide remark, was back on the air with FOX on Sunday morning.
Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched
Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
NFL World Furious With Referee Decision In Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys thumped the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. But Cowboys fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with a referee decision late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 20-3, with less than a minute...
NFL World Stunned By Upset On Sunday Afternoon
The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season, but on Sunday, they're absolutely dominating an NFL contender. Detroit is thrashing New York, 24-6. The NFL World is pretty stunned by the result. Did anyone see this one coming? Lions fans are...
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Look: Another Potential Girlfriend Emerges For Tom Brady
With Tom Brady now single, many women are expressing interest in the 45-year-old quarterback. But one prominent golf influencer is taking things a step further. Golf influencer Karin Hart took to her Instagram Story this weekend, admitting that she's "in love" with Brady. The prominent golfer has more than 100,000...
Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach After Reported 'Incident' In Mexico City
Less than 24 hours after suffering a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on national television, the Arizona Cardinals made a notable change to their coaching staff. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler was relieved of his duties. Kingsbury said this...
NFL World Not Happy With Antonio Brown's Sunday Move
Antonio Brown no longer plays in the National Football League - and likely never will again - but the former wide receiver is still involved on football Sundays. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver likes to troll quarterbacks in the league now. NFL fans are not happy with Brown's latest...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday
The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision
The Dallas Cowboys are thrashing the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on the Vikings all game long, but he recently had to go into the injury tent to get a knee injury checked out. Thankfully, Parsons appears to be OK. He...
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Special Guest At Sunday Night's Game
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Chiefs star quarterback has a special guest in attendance this evening. Henry Winkler. The beloved Hollywood actor is a big fan of Mahomes. He was personally invited to attend Sunday...
Look: Dez Bryant Not Happy With Cowboys Tight End
The Dallas Cowboys saw an early opportunity to take a 6-point lead fall out of their hands - or in this case, one hand. And Dez Bryant was fuming when he saw it. Early in the first quarter of today's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys had the ball deep in Vikings territory after a turnover. But while in the redzone, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tried to float the ball to tight end Dalton Schultz in the endzone.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Dating Speculation
With Gisele Bundchen possibly (?) getting back on the dating market, should Tom Brady do the same?. Last week, the ex-wife of the legendary NFL quarterback was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica. While Gisele's camp has denied the dating rumors, not everyone else is convinced. Regardless, Brady...
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Patriots Final Play
The New York Jets just lost in truly heartbreaking fashion, falling to the New England Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. It was a truly awful game, that featured basically no exciting plays, until the end of the contest. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return. But should...
