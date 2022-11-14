Read full article on original website
Laurel’s new Fairfield Inn and Suites has room for building the community
It was the first day. The first two guests. Two individuals who booked rooms in Laurel’s new Fairfield Inn by Marriott early in November might have been a little surprised with the level of excitement and fanfare on the part of the hotel’s staff, but there was a lot to celebrate. Laurel’s new Fairfield Inn held a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 9, but rooms were available as of Nov. 2.
Billings Flying Service Appoints President
Billings Flying Service (BFS), a family-owned helicopter heavy-lift and aerial firefighting service and CH-47 Chinook MRO, is pleased to announce it has appointed Nick Nenadovic as president of the company. Nenadovic will work hand in hand with the Blain Family to develop a leadership team to drive strategic growth, build customer engagement and experience, and position the company for expanded success.
Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
Billings doctors brace for 'tridemic' as pediatric beds fill up nationwide
Montana doctors are watching for a trifecta of serious illnesses moving west across the country and it could be especially dangerous for children.
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Billings school district addresses privacy concerns
Billings school district has adjusted its process for approving special education bus routes to protect the privacy of its students after concerns were brought to the board earlier this year. At the board of trustee’s October meeting, Billings residents pointed out special education students’ home addresses were identified as bus...
Many in Billings have seen both sides of Turkey Tuesday-type donation days
Each year, Turkey Tuesday brings in hundreds of frozen turkeys and unwrapped toys, along with thousands of dollars in donations to help our community. And 2022 should be the biggest yet.
Bundle up! Artic blast in Billings
It’s going to be a cold one starting tomorrow and into Thursday!. An arctic blast is pushing southward through northern Montana and the NWS is issuing a winter weather advisory for Billings and surrounding areas because of extremely cold temperatures and wind. Wednesday night through Thursday morning predictions for...
Is it Illegal to Heat Up your Car in Montana While You Wait Indoors?
The temps in Billings are dropping to 9 degrees tonight. And a cold winter is ahead of us. I don’t have a remote start on my car, but I’m thinking I need one. It’s quite lovely getting in a warmed car on a bitter cold day. But is it legal to let your car idle and warm up?
Useless Scanners? Billings Emergency Broadcasts No Longer Public
Today, the City of Billings in conjunction with the Yellowstone County Emergency Communications Center has announced they will be encrypting ALL city law enforcement radio transmissions. Why?. According to the release, this is being done to protect the safety of officers, and the security of sensitive information. They claim that...
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?
I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
Delving into Wet Nose Wednesday with Devlyn, the Cutest Puppy!
We had a very well-behaved young puppy in our studios today, and she just warmed our hearts. Devlyn, the Black Lab puppy was amazing to be around. She's four months old and was a transfer from Wolf Point. If you'd like to know more information or learn how to adopt...
Local golf course plans to host watch party for Brawl of the Wild
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lake Hills Golf Course is planning on hosting a watch party for the upcoming Brawl of the Wild game on Saturday. "We're really excited for it," said Gwen Rodriguez, an employee at Lake Hills Golf Course. "We're trying to give a unique spot for people to...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter travel problems and then cold
A fast moving cold front brings a quick shot of snow Wednesday night that could be briefly heavy in some areas. That is followed by some of the coldest air so far.
Traffic slowed on King Ave. & 24th for accident
Billings police are still blocking part of King Avenue West near 24th Street for a car accident and clean-up. A tow truck is on scene cleaning around the wreck and will tow the vehicle out of moving traffic. The BPD is asking all motorists to use caution in the area...
Victim of Broadwater Ave. hit-and-run ID'd
UPDATE: Nov. 15 at 1:20 p.m. The Yellowstone County deputy coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the hit-and-crash on Broadwater Avenue Oct. 31. The victim was identified as Santana Guzman-Hernandez, 57, from El Salvador. Hoffman said Guzman-Hernandez died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death...
Highway 212 closed from Crow Agency to state line due to road conditions
ROSEBUD County - Rosebud County Sheriff's are working with state authorities and BIA officials to help drivers who are stuck on Highway 212. The Sheriff's Office says people are stuck on the Ashland Divide between Lame Deer and Ashland. The public is strongly urged to only travel for emergency purposes.
Officials release name of man killed in Billings hit-and-run
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver two weeks ago while walking along Broadwater Avenue.
