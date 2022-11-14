Read full article on original website
KXAN
Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly
Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
Check The Meats! H-E-B Issues Recall In Texas Over Contamination
We all love H-E-B in Texas. After all, it was founded here in the Lone Star State. With so many products bought and shipped out day by day, it'll be a hard day to imagine Texas without the iconic red sign. Unfortunately, sometimes products has recalls for various reasons. H-E-B...
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?
Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans' hearts.
Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So
As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Report says this restaurant serves the best barbecue in Texas
Texas is known for its great barbecue. No matter where you go in the Lone Star State you are for sure going to find yourself some incredible food.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas DMV Redesigns Paper License Tags to Include New Security Features
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is overhauling the look of the problematic temporary paper license tags issued by dealers to include enhanced security features aimed to reduce fraud. The DMV said Thursday that dealers will begin issuing the redesigned temp tags on Dec. 9. "This is the next step...
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas
Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised
We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
Is Texas Finally About to Do Away With Daylight Saving Time?
It looks like Texans may soon be able to decide whether or not to “spring forward” each year. On Monday, a senate joint resolution (SJR9) was filed to eliminate daylight saving time in Texas, according to KXAN. If it passes, voters will then vote on the issue on November 7, 2023.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
INTERACTIVE MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in the Texas gubernatorial election?
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in our 15-county viewing area to get a better picture of how Central Texans voted.
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Executed Barbee
Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History
This is the coldest night ever recorded in Texas history.
