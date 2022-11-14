ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly

Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
Texas DMV Redesigns Paper License Tags to Include New Security Features

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is overhauling the look of the problematic temporary paper license tags issued by dealers to include enhanced security features aimed to reduce fraud. The DMV said Thursday that dealers will begin issuing the redesigned temp tags on Dec. 9. "This is the next step...
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas

Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised

We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
Temple, TX
