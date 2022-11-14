ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State



JDRF's Tom Robinson Highlights Key T1D Interventions

While each country has a different priority when it comes to type 1 diabetes (T1D) diagnosis and treatment, there is a fairly consistent outcomes checklist across nations, said Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF. The Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index identifies 4 key interventions: timely diagnosis, insulin...
No Successor to OCM Would Disappoint

Experts from US Oncology, Tennessee Oncology, AON, and COA dig into the details of implementing the Enhancing Oncology Model, set to take effect July 1, 2023. Moderator Stuart Staggs, MSIE, senior director, strategic programs, The US Oncology Network, starts the discussion of the Enhancing Oncology Model by asking panelists to reflect on the need for CMS to provide a successor to the Oncology Care Model (OCM). Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Tennessee Oncology; Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and president, Community Oncology Alliance; and Fred Divers, MD, chief medical officer, American Oncology Network and medical oncologist, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute of Arkansas, agree that practices that had invested in practice transformation under the OCM would have been extremely disappointed if there had been no successor to the OCM.
TENNESSEE STATE
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

In addition to the drug approval, the FDA approved a companion diagnostic to be used to identify patients who are eligible to receive the treatment. The FDA granted mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere, ImmunoGen) accelerated approval for adults with folate receptor α (FRα)–positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer for patients who have received 1 to 3 previous systemic treatment regimens.
Hypertension Knowledge, Training Lacking Within Internal Medicine Programs

Despite the commonality of hypertension among US adults—nearly half of them have elevated blood pressure—hypertension education among internal residents has not kept up with the condition’s prevalence. Internal medicine residents are saying they would like more education on hypertension and that their current knowledge on this adverse...
T1D Often Associated With Prevalence of Other Autoimmune Diseases

The 10-year follow-up in the DIACAM 1 study demonstrated a notable increase in prevalence of different types of autoimmune diseases among patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is often associated with other types of autoimmune diseases (ADs), according to a study published in Medicina Clinica. The DIACAM 1 study consists of 2 analyses: 1 performed in 2010 and another in 2020 after a decade of follow-up.
Exoskeleton Leads to Improvement in Child With SMA Type 2

The child living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2 had less fatigue and improved functional scores as time went on. The use of a gait exoskeleton appears to lead to benefits in terms of fatigue perception and functional outcomes in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), according to a new case report.
High Polygenic Risk Associated With Rapid Structural, Functional Progression in Early POAG

A high glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with glaucoma progression in the early stages of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). A new study has determined that high glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with faster structural and functional progression in patients with early primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), even when receiving more intensive treatment.
Noninvasive Blood Glucose Measurement Methods Demonstrate Potential in Diabetes

Noninvasive methods of measuring blood glucose levels have demonstrated promise in early trials and could be potential replacements for glucose monitoring in the future, according to a review. A review published in Biosensors found that 4 methods of noninvasive blood glucose monitoring demonstrated the potential to measure blood glucose and...
Cigarette Smoking, Insurance Coverage Appear Linked in Those With Mental Health, Substance Use Disorders

Policy reforms that expand insurance coverage may play a supporting role in discouraging smoking among adults living with mental health and/or substance use disorders. Despite an overall decline in smoking in the US over the past 50 years, people with mental health and substance abuse disorders (MH/SUD) have shown less of a reduction in smoking than people without MH/SUD.

