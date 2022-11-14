Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jeff Green for inactive Aaron Gordon (illness) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Green will join Denver's first unit after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with an illness. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 19.5 FanDuel points. Green projection includes 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Denver's DeAndre Jordan starting at center for Nikola Jokic (health protocols) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Jordan will make his first start this season after Nikola Jokic was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Jordan to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Jordan's projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his first start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 27.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bamba to score 29.7 FanDuel points. Bamba's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (illness) as questionable for Wednesday's game against Knicks
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon's availability is currently unknown after Denver's forward came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes on Wednesday night if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (illness) ruled out for Portland's Tuesday contest against Spurs
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Winslow will miss his second straight game with a non-COVID illness. Look for Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench on Tuesday night. Little's projection includes 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) for inactive Otto Porter (toe) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 11th start this season. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project VanVleet to score 39.6 FanDuel points. VanVleet's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon will sit out after Denver's forward came down with an illness. Expect Jeff Green to see an increased role on Wednesday night. Green's projection includes 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday's game against Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Paul's status remains in question after Phoenix's guard missed three games with right heel soreness. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing 47.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, Cameron Payne would make another start if Paul remains sidelined.
numberfire.com
Coby White (quad) questionable for Bulls on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (quad) is questionable to play Friday versus the Orlando Magic. White is getting closer to playing for the first time since October 29. However, he will likely only see limited minutes off the Bulls' bench while Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, and Zach LaVine are all healthy.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (conditioning) starting in Wednesday's lineup, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (conditioning) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beal will make his return after Washington's star missed five games for health protocol and conditioning reasons. In 34.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beal to score 36.3 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (calf) added to Spurs' injury report Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (left calf tightness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. McDermott and Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) are both late additions to the injury report ahead of Thursday's tip-off. If McDermott misses the game, there should be more minutes available for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love playing second unit role for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Love will come off the bench after Donovan Mitchell was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Love to produce 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
Comments / 0