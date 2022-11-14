Mullet Cabinets expanding, adding jobs with Holmes County's approval of tax break

MILLERSBURG − Holmes County Commissioners on Monday approved another enterprise zone agreement, which will allow for 20 new jobs at Mullet Cabinets.

Holmes County Economic Development Director Mark Leininger explained the details of the project, which will not only add jobs, but improve production capacity at the state Route 241 facility.

"The company is in the process of investing in additional production equipment with the goal of increasing production capacity and efficiency," Leininger said. "Because the space in the existing facility is fully utilized, the company is planning to add a 24,000-square-foot addition onto the north end of the building to house the additional equipment."

Leininger said the estimated cost of the new space is $1.25 million. In exchange for an enterprise zone agreement, providing a 50% real estate tax reduction for a period of 10 years, the company has committed to retaining all 204 existing employees and will create 20 new full-time jobs over the next three years.

The Hardy Township Board of Trustees have approved the enterprise zone agreement, as did Holmes County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Muzic. The West Holmes school board and Career Center board also have been notified of the agreement.

Commissioner Joe Miller commended the work done by Leininger to get these enterprise zone agreements going for the county. Miller noted it is better to have 50% than nothing, and after 10 years it increases to the full real estate tax.

Mullet Cabinets becomes the 41st enterprise zone between Holmes County and area businesses.

Plans are to begin construction as soon as possible.