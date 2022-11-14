Read full article on original website
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner almost set for 55th year providing meals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is once again teaming up with Topeka Fire Stations to collect non-perishable food donations. Canned beans, potatoes, and sugar are among the many items welcomed. Cash donations are also welcome to cover perishable items for the dinner, they can be made at...
Holiday home tour raises money for CASA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tour of three beautifully decorated homes this weekend is benefitting CASA of Shawnee County. CASA’s 35th annual Homes for the Holidays tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 in Topeka. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays.
Fundraising event planned in effort to save Topeka’s last YMCA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraising event has been planned in an effort to save Topeka’s last YMCA. Topeka’s Shockwave Aquafitness says that on Sunday, Nov. 27, a community fundraising event will be held to benefit the last remaining YMCA in the Capital City. Organized by Shockwave, it...
Local leaders get behind-the-scenes look as Principal for a Day in Topeka Public Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community leaders and professionals got a behind-the-scenes look at what’s involved in being a school principal during an annual event on Thursday morning. The Topeka Public Schools’ “Principal for a Day” program attracted legislators, community leaders and professionals from across Shawnee County....
Dozens attend entrepreneurship breakfast in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dozen people were on hand for a breakfast Tuesday morning that celebrated entrepreneurship in the Greater Topeka area. About 40 people turned out for the event at the Townsite 16 event space, located at the top of the Townsite Tower at 534 S. Kansas Ave.
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner updates what it needs for the big feast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner continues preparations for their annual feast. It returns in-person this year at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall, after two years of pandemic-related adjustments. Myron Johnson and David Braun visited Eye on NE Kansas to update how donations are going. They...
Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
New wheelchair-accessible backyard playground built for local family
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has built a new wheelchair-accessible backyard playground for a local family with a child who has cerebral palsy. Mammoth Construction says that a local family will celebrate the completion of a new accessible backyard playground for Carter Brown at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, with a “move the truck” moment and playtime. First-grade students at St. Marys Grade School will join the fun.
Step back in time with Lecompton’s historic Christmas tree display
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trip through Christmases past is on display in Lecompton. Their historic holiday display is already on view. Paul Bahnmaier visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about it and show a few items from the collection. View more than 200 antique, Victorian and themed trees...
Innovation, entrepreneurship focus of new GO Topeka, Washburn partnership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Innovation and entrepreneurship will be the focus of a new partnership between GO Topeka and Washburn University. On Thursday, Nov. 17, GO Topeka joined Washburn University to announce that a new Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership Agreement has been signed. “Strengthening our innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem is...
Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in
The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District says the chill in the air arrived just in time to help them bring in the holiday season. Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season. Updated: 38 minutes ago. The Topeka Zoo flips the switch on the third annual Zoo Lights...
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
KC artistic triple-threat to travel to Capital City for Topeka Jazz season finale
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An artistic triple-threat from Kansas City will travel to the Capital City for Topeka Jazz’s Fall 2022 season finale concert. Topeka Jazz says that Kansas City vocalist Megan Birdsall and her group of jazz friends will round out its Fall 2022 concert season on Sunday, Dec. 4. It said Birdsall is an artistic triple-threat with critical acclaim from her experience in dance, theater and voice.
The man behind the mission continues his legacy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man behind the mission is stepping up once again. Founder of the Topeka Rescue Mission and Global Missions Ministries Reverend Max Manning has served in 64 countries, spending 40 years serving in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. “I found there was a great need there...
USD 383 Supt. Dr. Wade to retire at end of school year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade will retire at the end of the school year. Dr. Wade announced his decision at Wednesday night’s district board meeting. The district says his retirement will be effective July 1, 2023. Dr. Wade has been with the district since 2016.
Cyrus Hotel hosts GTP Business Unwind
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Workers headed downtown for an after-hours get together Tuesday night. The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted its Business Unwind event at the Cyrus Hotel. The monthly gatherings give people a chance to network in a casual setting. Mariott recently turned over day-to-day management of the Cyrus to...
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
Topeka Fire crews fight second fire of day at former Central Topeka church building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews responded Wednesday night to a former church building in Central Topeka, their second call of the day at the building. Firefighters were called just after 8:30 p.m. to 625 SW Polk. Fire officials say there is heavy smoke in the building, and a 13 NEWS photojournalist on the scene saw flames through the windows. No other details were immediately available.
Emporia shelter continues to attempt to adopt out cats after largest intake ever
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Emporia continues to attempt to adopt out cats after its largest intake ever. KVOE reports that less than half of the 80+ cats that were brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter as part of a massive emergency intake in October remain at the shelter. However, that does not mean most of the pets have been adopted.
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
