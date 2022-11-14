TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An artistic triple-threat from Kansas City will travel to the Capital City for Topeka Jazz’s Fall 2022 season finale concert. Topeka Jazz says that Kansas City vocalist Megan Birdsall and her group of jazz friends will round out its Fall 2022 concert season on Sunday, Dec. 4. It said Birdsall is an artistic triple-threat with critical acclaim from her experience in dance, theater and voice.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO