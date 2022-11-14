Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Global Stock Market Rally Could Be About to Meet Recession Reality
Markets were buoyed last week after U.S. inflation came in below expectations for October, prompting investors to bet that Federal Reserve policymakers would soon have to slow or stop the monetary policy tightening measures they have deployed to try to bring down inflation. Though surging stocks suggest markets are reaffirming...
Jim Cramer Says the Fed Should Consider Retail Earnings Over Economic Data for Its Inflation Strategy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the Federal Reserve must pay attention to recent retail earnings reports to plan the rest of its battle against inflation. "I am begging the Fed to look at what's happening at individual companies – big ones, not small ones – so that they'll be a little less ruthless going forward," he said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Macy's, BJ's Wholesale, Kohl's and Others
Macy's (M) – Macy's stock leaped 9.6% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue. Same-store sales fell less than expected and the company also raised its earnings outlook. BJ's Wholesale (BJ) – BJ's added 2.4% in premarket trading after beating analyst forecasts on both the...
Average 401(K) Balances Plunged 23% Year-Over-Year Due to Market Volatility, Fidelity Says
Retirement account balances sank for the third quarter in a row, according to Fidelity's analysis. Despite wild market swings, most savers kept their contribution rate steady, Fidelity also found. Months of market swings have taken a heavy toll on retirement savers. The average 401(k) balance sank for the third consecutive...
Hong Kong Stocks Fall 2% as Tencent Slashes Meituan Stake; Japan Posts $15 Billion Trade Deficit
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower with the Hang Seng Index falling 2.09% as Chinese technology stocks saw sharp losses after Tencent announced to slash its over $20 billion-stake in Meituan. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.52% and the...
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Why Reality Labs Will Keep Spending Billions Even as Meta Makes the Biggest Cuts in Its History
Meta Platforms expects multiple years of $10 billion losses from its Reality Labs division as part of Mark Zuckerberg's long-term bet on the metaverse as the future of the internet. But the VR spending comes at a time when Wall Street and investors are expecting big tech companies that have...
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini
Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
Never Seen ‘Such a Complete Failure' of Corporate Controls, Says New FTX CEO Who Also Oversaw Enron Bankruptcy
Newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III scorched Sam Bankman-Fried for a total absence of trustworthy data and lack of financial safeguards. Ray, who led the restructuring of Enron, said that FTX lacked adequate human resources, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing teams. Ray disclosed that he had no confidence in the...
Binance Exec Says ‘It Was Like a Bomb Went Off' at FTX, Compares Bankman-Fried to Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes
Binance strategy chief Patrick Hillmann said it took two hours of due diligence on FTX to determine there was nothing his company could do to save the crypto exchange. "It was complete pandemonium over there," Hillmann told CNBC. Hillmann compared Bankman-Fried to Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and Bernie Madoff. Binance's chief...
