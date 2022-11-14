ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Amherst County High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Botetourt Golfer signs with Hokies

Daleville, Va. – In Daleville on Tuesday another stellar student athlete is signing on to the next level. It’s golfer Ashton Harper -- he’ll take his talents to Blacksburg to play for Virginia Tech. “It’s been a long journey. It’s been tough over the last few years,...
DALEVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Alleghany High School basketball team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty Football Notes: Crowd for VT, Recruiting Weekend, Injuries

Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech will be just the second time a true Power Five team from a Power Five conference has played at Williams Stadium. In 2019, the first game for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s head coach, the Flames hosted a top 25 Syracuse team. That ended in a 24-0 Liberty loss.
LYNCHBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

The Lights Have Come On For Lynn Kidd at Virginia Tech

Former top 100 recruit Lynn Kidd arrived at Virginia Tech after a quiet year at Clemson with plenty of excitement around him externally given his pedigree as a former high-end recruit. However, Kidd struggled in his first year at Virginia Tech barely playing while being buried on the depth chart....
BLACKSBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

New scorer’s table on the way

Thanks to donations from a pair of local banks, Carroll County High School will have a new scorer’s table for wrestling, volleyball and basketball games. Skyline National Bank of Hillsville and First Community Bank both made donations to the project. Carroll County Athletic Director Darrin Matthews said the scorer’s table will replace the current table, which is around two decades old.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech PG Rodney Rice Out For Charleston Classic

The wait to see highly-regarded freshman PG Rodney Rice make his Virginia Tech debut continues as Jon Rothstein is reporting that Rice is out for the upcoming Charleston Classic. Rice's injury absence for the Charleston Classic means that the earliest his debut might happen now is on the evening of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Xenia Daily Gazette

Merritt commits to Liberty University

Legacy Christian senior Maddy Merritt announced her commitment to compete in track and field at Liberty University. Merritt competed primarily as a sprinter during the spring 2022 season and finished second at the state championships in the 400-meter run. She also advanced to state in the 200-meters.
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

James Alexander Burks, Sr.

James Alexander Burks, Sr., 81, of Appomattox passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Runk and Pratt Nursing Home at Forest. He was the husband of the late Cecil Faye Robertson Burks. Born in Buckingham County on December 14, 1940, he was the son of the late Albert C....
APPOMATTOX, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame honors local sports legends

It was a night of applause, speeches and barbecue as the Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame welcomed nine inductees who ranged from coaches to professional baseball athletes. In 2013, the Hall of Fame was formed to promote civic excellence by recognizing the achievement of former or current individuals or groups involved in or contributing to sports programs' success — from amateur to professional — in Pittsylvania County.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
247Sports

Game Preview: Virginia Tech at Liberty

Virginia Tech continues a not-so-glorious season this week at Liberty. The Hokies will receive $250,000 for playing this game at Liberty as part of a five-game contract (three in Blacksburg, two in Lynchburg) signed in 2018. When the Flames play in Blacksburg, they receive $500,000, per the game contract. Tech...
BLACKSBURG, VA
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxrtv.com

Outdoors Bound: Deer Testing Required

All deer shot in Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, and Carroll Counties on opening day of firearms season must be tested for CWD. All deer shot in Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, and Carroll Counties on opening day of firearms season must be tested for CWD. One week out: How to take the stress...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTW News13

Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy