FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
click orlando
Ocala man, 45, killed in Marion County motorcycle crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. off County Road 464, south of Hickory Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last...
ocala-news.com
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
ocalafl.org
City of Ocala Holiday Schedule: Thanksgiving - Nov. 24-25
OCALA, Fla. (Nov. 17, 2022) – City of Ocala business offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste or recycling routes Thursday, Nov. 24. Residential sanitation collection regularly scheduled for Thursday, Nov....
ocala-news.com
Ocala motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 464
A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 464 in Marion County. On Thursday, at approximately 6 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on County Road 464 in the right lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the man was approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Hickory Road, the motorcycle he was riding veered onto the west grass shoulder.
Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
WCJB
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
WCJB
Semi-truck pulling trailer with fertilizer rolls over, spills onto road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A messy situation delayed traffic exiting I-75 on Tuesday morning. State troopers say that a semi-truck pulling a trailer with fertilizer was heading south on the interstate. The driver then went off the edge of the road near the Williston Road exit. The driver overcorrected, causing...
WCJB
Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
WCJB
Bicyclist hit and killed on 27th Avenue in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Ocala after he was hit by a car while lying next to his bicycle along the side of the road. Ocala Police Officers say a 67-year-old man was hit near the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Officers...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
ocalafl.org
City of Ocala to Host Cooking Oil Recycling Day - Tuesday, Nov. 29
OCALA, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2022) – The City of Ocala Water Resources Department is hosting a cooking oil recycling day Tuesday, Nov. 29 at two locations:. Water Reclamation Facility #2, 4200 SE 24th Street, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ocala Wetland Recharge Park, 2105 NW 21st Street, noon to...
WCJB
Two North Central Florida firefighters jumped into action to save two men from drowning after a rescue attempt failed
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were rescued from Johnson lake after one of them attempted to save the other one from drowning. Officials say one of the men had a seizure while riding a jet ski, causing him to fall off. His brother went into save him but was unable to pull him to the dock.
Light Up Ocala 101
If you have ever attended a Light Up Ocala event, you know that a slew of others will be there with you, eager to check out all the activities while everyone waits for the flip of the switch that will illuminate thousands of sparkling lights. You also know that some...
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake
Lake County, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House hosts grand reopening at De Leon Springs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is back open in De Leon Springs State Park, this time under new management. The restaurant’s new operator, Guest Services Inc., hosted its grand reopening on Wednesday, a month after the restaurant reopened. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Butler Plaza Publix cashier robbed at gunpoint
Gainesville’s Butler Plaza Publix was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night — and the culprit told investigators the money was to pay his rent. Hunter Burton, a 23-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. Burton was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and booked into the Alachua County Jail Monday at 2:46 a.m. He’s being held on a $75,000 bail.
villages-news.com
Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter
Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board. Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution”...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree in Orange County
A 27-year-old man from Ocala died on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Orange County. On Saturday, November 12, shortly before 1:05 p.m., the man was traveling southbound on Round Lake Road on a 2008 Kawasaki Concours 14 motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Trenton woman dies in crash
A 49-year-old Trenton woman died early Tuesday morning when her sedan left SE 80th Avenue and collided with a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the woman was driving south on SE 80th Avenue in Gilchrist County at 12:30 a.m. when veered left and crashed into a tree. The sedan came to rest facing south in contact with the tree.
