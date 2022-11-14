ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ocalafl.org

City of Ocala Holiday Schedule: Thanksgiving - Nov. 24-25

OCALA, Fla. (Nov. 17, 2022) – City of Ocala business offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste or recycling routes Thursday, Nov. 24. Residential sanitation collection regularly scheduled for Thursday, Nov....
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 464

A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 464 in Marion County. On Thursday, at approximately 6 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on County Road 464 in the right lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the man was approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Hickory Road, the motorcycle he was riding veered onto the west grass shoulder.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans

A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Bicyclist hit and killed on 27th Avenue in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Ocala after he was hit by a car while lying next to his bicycle along the side of the road. Ocala Police Officers say a 67-year-old man was hit near the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Officers...
OCALA, FL
ocalafl.org

City of Ocala to Host Cooking Oil Recycling Day - Tuesday, Nov. 29

OCALA, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2022) – The City of Ocala Water Resources Department is hosting a cooking oil recycling day Tuesday, Nov. 29 at two locations:. Water Reclamation Facility #2, 4200 SE 24th Street, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ocala Wetland Recharge Park, 2105 NW 21st Street, noon to...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Light Up Ocala 101

If you have ever attended a Light Up Ocala event, you know that a slew of others will be there with you, eager to check out all the activities while everyone waits for the flip of the switch that will illuminate thousands of sparkling lights. You also know that some...
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Butler Plaza Publix cashier robbed at gunpoint

Gainesville’s Butler Plaza Publix was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night — and the culprit told investigators the money was to pay his rent. Hunter Burton, a 23-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. Burton was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and booked into the Alachua County Jail Monday at 2:46 a.m. He’s being held on a $75,000 bail.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter

Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board. Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution”...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree in Orange County

A 27-year-old man from Ocala died on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Orange County. On Saturday, November 12, shortly before 1:05 p.m., the man was traveling southbound on Round Lake Road on a 2008 Kawasaki Concours 14 motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Trenton woman dies in crash

A 49-year-old Trenton woman died early Tuesday morning when her sedan left SE 80th Avenue and collided with a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the woman was driving south on SE 80th Avenue in Gilchrist County at 12:30 a.m. when veered left and crashed into a tree. The sedan came to rest facing south in contact with the tree.
TRENTON, FL

