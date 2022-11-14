ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret LA

Champion Is Giving Angelenos Free Hoodies In Exchange For Their Old Ones

Champion holds the legacy of being the inventor of the beloved hoodie, and for decades it’s been the go-to for many. In celebration of this, they’re giving back to their dedicated fans in an incredible way. This weekend, they’re launching their inaugural nationwide “Hoodie Swap” taking place on November 19, 2022. This means Angelenos can “swap” any used hoodie for a brand new Champion hoodie at participating stores. Oh, and did we mention it’s free?  “The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” said John Shumate, Vice President of Global Marketing, Champion. “It’s our way of celebrating Champion’s role as a style icon.”  All you have to do is grab that old hoodie in your closet and make your way to either one of the two Champion stores listed below. The Hoodie Swap is available from 11:00A.M. to 2:00P.M. or while supplies last. Be mindful that it is limited to one swap per customer. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA and OC home sales, prices drop in October

LOS ANGELES - Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 6.1% compared to September and were off 40% compared to a year ago, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 18-24

Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful so remember to take a little time out from all that cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking to take care of yourself. Wander throughout one of the nighttime light exhibits, catch a new play or give back to your community to recharge. If you have family and friends in town for the holiday, take them to see what Southern California has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills

LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eos

The “Black Gold” Flowing Under Los Angeles

In the late 19th century, prospectors discovered oil flowing under the burgeoning city of Los Angeles, and thousands of sites were soon developed to extract the thick, sticky substance that came to be known as “black gold.” Many functioning pumpjacks and oil derricks remain today, sometimes cleverly camouflaged and often in proximity to people’s homes and places of work. But public sentiment about fossil fuels is shifting in the face of climate change, and recent legislation enacted in Southern California is calling into question the future of oil pumping in the City of Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Supply chain crisis in Los Angeles ports is now over, CEO says

The crippling pandemic supply chain backup at Los Angeles ports is back to normal levels after reaching a high of 109 ships waiting off the coast in January. “It's been like taking 10 lanes of freeway traffic In Los Angeles and trying to squeeze it into five. You're still moving a lot of cargo, but not enough compared to the demand," Port of Los Angeles Chief Executive Gene Seroka said in May.
LOS ANGELES, CA
actiontourguide.com

What is the Best Time of Year to Drive the Pacific Coast Highway?

We’d recommend planning your Pacific Coast Highway road trip for the early spring if you can. That way, you’ll beat the summer crowds but you still get to enjoy the warm weather up and down the coast. If you travel in April or May, you can also see all the fields bursting with color as the flowers bloom, which is a nice little bonus. The PCH can get pretty crowded, especially along Big Sur, so avoiding the summer vacation months is a good idea if you can manage it. September and October are also pretty good months for driving the Pacific Coast Highway, although it can get a little chilly once you’re up north of San Francisco.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
