A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Champion Is Giving Angelenos Free Hoodies In Exchange For Their Old Ones
Champion holds the legacy of being the inventor of the beloved hoodie, and for decades it’s been the go-to for many. In celebration of this, they’re giving back to their dedicated fans in an incredible way. This weekend, they’re launching their inaugural nationwide “Hoodie Swap” taking place on November 19, 2022. This means Angelenos can “swap” any used hoodie for a brand new Champion hoodie at participating stores. Oh, and did we mention it’s free? “The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” said John Shumate, Vice President of Global Marketing, Champion. “It’s our way of celebrating Champion’s role as a style icon.” All you have to do is grab that old hoodie in your closet and make your way to either one of the two Champion stores listed below. The Hoodie Swap is available from 11:00A.M. to 2:00P.M. or while supplies last. Be mindful that it is limited to one swap per customer.
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
foxla.com
LA and OC home sales, prices drop in October
LOS ANGELES - Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 6.1% compared to September and were off 40% compared to a year ago, according to...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 18-24
Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful so remember to take a little time out from all that cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking to take care of yourself. Wander throughout one of the nighttime light exhibits, catch a new play or give back to your community to recharge. If you have family and friends in town for the holiday, take them to see what Southern California has to offer.
Complex
LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills
LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Eos
The “Black Gold” Flowing Under Los Angeles
In the late 19th century, prospectors discovered oil flowing under the burgeoning city of Los Angeles, and thousands of sites were soon developed to extract the thick, sticky substance that came to be known as “black gold.” Many functioning pumpjacks and oil derricks remain today, sometimes cleverly camouflaged and often in proximity to people’s homes and places of work. But public sentiment about fossil fuels is shifting in the face of climate change, and recent legislation enacted in Southern California is calling into question the future of oil pumping in the City of Angels.
Customs seizes $1B in counterfeit goods from LA, Long Beach ports
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are cautioning consumers ahead of the holiday season to beware of fake merchandise being sold online. The post Customs seizes $1B in counterfeit goods from LA, Long Beach ports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Washington Examiner
Supply chain crisis in Los Angeles ports is now over, CEO says
The crippling pandemic supply chain backup at Los Angeles ports is back to normal levels after reaching a high of 109 ships waiting off the coast in January. “It's been like taking 10 lanes of freeway traffic In Los Angeles and trying to squeeze it into five. You're still moving a lot of cargo, but not enough compared to the demand," Port of Los Angeles Chief Executive Gene Seroka said in May.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Rolling Loud will take place in Los Angeles for the first time this spring
For the first time ever, Rolling Loud California 2023 will be taking place in Inglewood at Hollywood Park, located adjacent to the So-Fi Stadium. No festival has ever taken place at Hollywood Park, and Rolling Loud will be the first on March 3rd, 2023. This year’s headliners for the Festival...
actiontourguide.com
What is the Best Time of Year to Drive the Pacific Coast Highway?
We’d recommend planning your Pacific Coast Highway road trip for the early spring if you can. That way, you’ll beat the summer crowds but you still get to enjoy the warm weather up and down the coast. If you travel in April or May, you can also see all the fields bursting with color as the flowers bloom, which is a nice little bonus. The PCH can get pretty crowded, especially along Big Sur, so avoiding the summer vacation months is a good idea if you can manage it. September and October are also pretty good months for driving the Pacific Coast Highway, although it can get a little chilly once you’re up north of San Francisco.
Mr. Tempo Opening Even More Restaurants in LA
The brand's new sports bar concept is coming to San Pedro and Hollywood
Starbucks workers to strikes at more than 100 U.S. stores, including 5 in Los Angeles area
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. Strikes are scheduled for locations in Cypress Park, downtown Los Angeles, Lakewood, Long Beach and Anaheim. For a full list of […]
New facility will add rail capacity out of San Pedro Bay ports
Shipping containers at the San Pedro Bay port complex destined for rail will soon have an expedited path out of Long Beach and Los Angeles thanks to a massive rail facility announced by BNSF Railway. The post New facility will add rail capacity out of San Pedro Bay ports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
