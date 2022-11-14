Douglas County superintendent honored at Colorado Parent Advocacy Network launch event

Read full article on original website
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County School District plans for universal preschool
Ahead of the launch of state-funded universal pre-kindergarten in 2023-24, the Douglas County School District is working out its role in the new program. During the Nov. 15 board meeting, the district staff gave a presentation covering some details of the universal pre-kindergarten program. Through its charters and early childhood programs, the district will be one of several pre-kindergarten providers participating.
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measures
Jeff Toborg, mayor of ParkerDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Community leaders from Lone Tree, Larkspur, Parker, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch voiced their gratitude, support, and appreciation for the school board and superintendent Erin Kane’s efforts to pass two funding measures, despite the failed outcome.
Westword
DPS Boardmembers Trade Anti-Blackness, Retaliation Charges After School-Closures Meeting
Members of the Board of Education for Denver Public Schools are slated to vote on a controversial plan to close and consolidate five low-attendance schools at a meeting today, November 17. But the session will take place against the backdrop of renewed conflict between board president Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán and vice president Auon'tai M. Anderson following an incident that took place during a marathon November 14 public-comments session about the shutdown strategy.
DougCo school superintendent honored by anti-equity parent advocacy group
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) During a launch event this week, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) presented DougCo superintendent Erin Kane with its Champion Award for her support in restoring parent voice in education.
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County partnership provides housing solution for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities
Wellspring Community plans to convert a La Quinta Hotel in Castle Rock into an apartment building to help integrate adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities into the community. Over the summer, Douglas County announced a partnership with the non-profit, Wellspring Community. Douglas County purchased the La Quinta Hotel to allow...
Elementary school put on brief lockdown due to break in protocol
An elementary school was briefly put on lockdown due to an employee breaking protocol Thursday morning, Sable Elementary School Principal Megan Ortiz said.
coloradosun.com
Colorado funds only one agency to help families and adopted kids with their trauma-filled past. And its budget just got slashed.
Counselor Jennifer Bourdeon leads a class for parents and caregivers on sensory processing techniques at Raise the Future’s Denver headquarters. Bourdeon is one of a handful of Colorado RTF practitioners who facilitate caregiver support groups. The Trust-Based Relational Intervention support model, or TBRI, helps families accommodate children who have experienced trauma. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)
boulderbeat.news
There were 6 taxes on Boulder ballots this fall. All of them passed.
Voters in Boulder approved a record half-dozen new or extended taxes this election cycle, adding to the area’s long history of OK’ing government spending. This year’s measures will add more than $250 to the typical* property taxes, $7 to utility bills and 20 cents to every $100 purchase in stores or online.
highlandsranchherald.net
From the Editor: The analysis begins
The elections are over. I may have shed a little tear of happiness knowing the ads on television, in print and invading my mailbox will now stop. Now, it’s time to overanalyze why the results are what they are. In Douglas County, results are not too big of a shock, but is there starting to be a bit of a blue ripple in Highlands Ranch? After all, as current counts stand, Democrat Bob Marshall looks to be heading to represent District 43 in the state House of Representatives.
sentinelcolorado.com
GONE VIRAL, AGAIN: Hospitals fill with respiratory patients, this time from an old virus causing a new threat
The novel coronavirus was a new and startling threat that scientists and doctors rushed to confront when it made its first appearance three years ago. But after two winters of COVID-19 spikes, this season, there’s an old virus behaving in new ways that’s causing problems for the health care field in Colorado and across the nation. And unlike COVID-19, it’s the youngest people who are most at risk.
Colorado Springs Independent
Democrats keep control of all levers of power in Colorado, El Paso County stays red
Despite El Paso County voters’ loyalty to the GOP, Colorado reasserted its status as a blue state in the Nov. 8 election, reelecting Democrats in all statewide offices, including Gov. Jared Polis. In fact, Polis walloped Republican Heidi Ganahl by a 57-41 margin and tallied just 4 percentage points...
Castle Rock councilmember's husband criticizes council, successor
A screenshot of Bruce Johnson, husband of Castle Rock Town Councilmember Caryn Johnson, criticizing the council and her successor. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 16, 2022.
highlandsranchherald.net
Castle Rock purchases historic schoolhouse
Castle Rock is moving forward with purchasing the historic Castle Rock Elementary School building from the Douglas County School District in an effort to preserve and repurpose the 125-year-old structure. The Castle Rock Town Council unanimously approved a contract to purchase the former schoolhouse, located at 312 Cantril Street, for...
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
highlandsranchherald.net
Bicycle Colorado launches Greenhouse Gas Exchange Tours in Lone Tree
For years, city officials and staff have been working to make traveling without a car easier in Lone Tree — a strategy used to attract residents and jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The success it’s seen so far led to Bicycle Colorado, a nonprofit advocating for bicyclists, launching...
Aurora FOP reacts to new interim chief hire
FOX31 heard from the police union in Aurora about Tuesday’s announcement to hire Art Acevedo as the newest interim police chief.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora council passes mayor’s ‘work-first’ homelessness plan
AURORA | A majority of Aurora lawmakers on Monday approved a plan meant to guide the city’s response to homelessness along the lines of a “work-first” strategy prioritizing employment as a path to stability. The proposal changed little from Oct. 24, when a vote on it was...
thepirateer.com
Wait… There are gender-neutral bathrooms at EHS?
Did you know that two gender-neutral restrooms are located just off the high school’s library? According to a poll on the Pirateer, the majority of students in our school have no clue where the gender-neutral restrooms are on the TEC campus. LGBTQ+ student Elliot Oman-Blanton wasn’t aware of them, “I haven’t even heard of them until recently.”
Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessness
(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora proclaimed homelessness a problem Monday, then adopted a resolution on how to fix it. The Aurora City Council’s resolution takes a tough-love approach to helping the homeless. It expresses “the Aurora City Council’s desire to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness through employment-based programming and conditions-based transitional housing that leads to self-sufficiency."
KRDO
FBI activity at a second scene in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, reports of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at a second scene in the Colorado Springs area came in. Just after 1 p.m., the FBI confirmed with KRDO agents were conducting a court-authorized activity in support of an ongoing investigation in the Security-Widefield area.
