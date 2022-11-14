Douglas County superintendent honored at Colorado Parent Advocacy Network launch event

The elections are over. I may have shed a little tear of happiness knowing the ads on television, in print and invading my mailbox will now stop. Now, it’s time to overanalyze why the results are what they are. In Douglas County, results are not too big of a shock, but is there starting to be a bit of a blue ripple in Highlands Ranch? After all, as current counts stand, Democrat Bob Marshall looks to be heading to represent District 43 in the state House of Representatives.

