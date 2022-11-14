ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

wcbi.com

Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm. Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call. Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest suspect in connection to Yo Bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been one week since the shooting outside Yo Bar in Columbus. And, this evening Columbus investigators have arrested one person in connection with the shooting. Larry Hudgins was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession with intent to distribute, and weapon possession...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar. Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road. Three people were...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank. Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at...
TUPELO, MS
KPLC TV

Name of 7th Street homicide victim released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Conner Heights shooting under investigation in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15 shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting report was made at 4:01. He said the incident happened at the Conner Heights apartments on Louisville Street. Officers found the victim at the hospital in Starkville. That person’s...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Victim hospitalized after shooting on Louisville Street

STARKVILLE — Police are seeking a suspect in a Tuesday shooting that sent one victim to the hospital. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 4:01 p.m. near the Connor Heights apartments located at 1429 Louisville St., according to Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady. SPD located the victim...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested

On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County deputies, narcotics agents raid Guntown home, two arrested

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Guntown residents are under arrest, and deputies and narcotics agents seized a sizable amount of drugs, guns, and money. On Wednesday, Lee County deputies and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served search and arrest warrants at a home near Guntown. The deputies...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Woman charged with attempted arson in Bogue Chitto

BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV)- Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Bogue Chitto woman has been arrested and charged with attempted arson. Deputies responded to the call at 767 Homesville Road in Bogue Chitto around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Upon arrival, they arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42, of Bogue Chitto. The […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS

