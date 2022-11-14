ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Auburn football fans react to bold Lane Kiffin-AU prediction

Even before Bryan Harsin was fired by the program towards the end of the 2022 season, all Auburn football fans have been able to talk about is who the next head coach of the program will be. The Tigers rebounded in a major way by naming Cadillac Williams the interim head coach, but all eyes are on the next leader of the program.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Should Carnell Williams be Auburn's next head coach?

A few weeks ago in the midst of one of the most surprising and unpredictable college football seasons in quite some time we finally found some familiarity with something that has become so predictable that it’s almost tradition at this point – an Auburn coaching search. Just setting...
AUBURN, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN: Auburn vs Western Kentucky; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game time: 3:00 pm CST/4:00 pm EST - Saturday, November 19th, 2022. TV channel: SEC Network (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Dave Neal, Deuce McCallister, Andraya Carter. Stream: Watch ESPN. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Wonderful...
AUBURN, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
uab.edu

Auburn University cheerleader tackles cancer with help from UAB

Cameron Monistere, a cheerleader at Auburn University, was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin's lymphoma before his senior year. Photography: Auburn University Photographic Services. The summer before Cameron Monistere started his senior year at Auburn University, he felt a lump in his throat. This was not the anxiety-induced, metaphorical...
AUBURN, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League

The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate

A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
NOTASULGA, AL
tinyhousetalk.com

Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama

This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL

