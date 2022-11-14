Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn football coaching rumors: Tigers talking to 2x national champion HC
Auburn football has seen its share of believable and, well, not believable candidates tossed into the running for its vacant head coaching position — created in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s October 31 firing. Many see Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has done an admirable job filling in, leading the...
Auburn football fans react to bold Lane Kiffin-AU prediction
Even before Bryan Harsin was fired by the program towards the end of the 2022 season, all Auburn football fans have been able to talk about is who the next head coach of the program will be. The Tigers rebounded in a major way by naming Cadillac Williams the interim head coach, but all eyes are on the next leader of the program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Should Carnell Williams be Auburn's next head coach?
A few weeks ago in the midst of one of the most surprising and unpredictable college football seasons in quite some time we finally found some familiarity with something that has become so predictable that it’s almost tradition at this point – an Auburn coaching search. Just setting...
Auburn football: Opelika-Auburn News swipes Bryan Harsin for lack of humility
Opelika-Auburn News deputy editor Justin Lee, a man no one can confuse with a fan of the last Auburn football coach, took a shot at currently unemployed Boise native Bryan Harsin on Twitter for his lack of humility. Harsin, of course, was fired unceremoniously on Halloween with a press release...
collegeandmagnolia.com
HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN: Auburn vs Western Kentucky; Time, TV Channel, Weather
Game time: 3:00 pm CST/4:00 pm EST - Saturday, November 19th, 2022. TV channel: SEC Network (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Dave Neal, Deuce McCallister, Andraya Carter. Stream: Watch ESPN. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Wonderful...
Auburn football: Paul Finebaum says Cadillac should be candidate for HC
The Auburn football team is riding the high of a victory for the first time in quite awhile during the 2022 season after interim head coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. The Auburn football fanbase spent a good bit...
Auburn football message board user claims to know next head coach’s contract details
The ‘Bunker’ message board on the AU Rivals page has some intense debates relating to any and all Auburn football developments. Naturally. While there’s plenty of spam and trolling in those parts, there are also some nuggets like this that certainly stir discussion for a fanbase that is waiting on things to flip and for the Tigers to be SEC West contenders again.
The Extra Point: Enterprise vs. Central Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Wildcats for round two taking on the Central Phenix City Red Devils. The Red Devils beat the Wildcats 27-7 in regular season play. Central beats Enterprise 45-14.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
uab.edu
Auburn University cheerleader tackles cancer with help from UAB
Cameron Monistere, a cheerleader at Auburn University, was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin's lymphoma before his senior year. Photography: Auburn University Photographic Services. The summer before Cameron Monistere started his senior year at Auburn University, he felt a lump in his throat. This was not the anxiety-induced, metaphorical...
montgomeryindependent.com
City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League
The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
Columbus shooting left one man with thigh and abdomen injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh […]
Auburn Plainsman
Verdict determined in former economic chair's lawsuit against former Auburn officials
After a two week trial, former economic chair Michael Stern’s lawsuit against former Auburn officials concluded with the jury ruling in favor of Stern on one of the claims and against him on the other two after three hours of deliberation. The defendants in the case were former Provosts...
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
