Related
Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre. The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO. Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the...
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location
Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
Antique Store in Sellersville Set to Appear on “Pawn Stars”, Showcase Their Rare Finds
The Sellersville shop will be featured in an episode of the popular show.Image via The Pickers Junction. An antique store in Bucks County will soon be featured on one of the most popular television programs in the entire country. Michele Haddon wrote about the local shop in the Bucks County Courier Times.
iheart.com
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
Bed Bugs Force Cinema Closure In Central Pennsylvania: Police
When bed bugs go to the movies, they tend to stay longer than a double feature, as one central Pennsylvania cinema is unfortunately discovering. The Regal Cinema located at 1500 Caughey Drive in Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township apparently has had several reports of the pests, according to a release by area police on Nov. 16.
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Scranton Tomorrow wants your used coffee pods
SCRANTON, Pa. — Coffee pods have become a convenient way for many of us to start our day with a cup of joe or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon, but what do you do with it once you use it?. "Most people think that even if they put...
Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road
The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
WNEP-TV 16
Avenues helping businesses through holiday season
With the holidays coming up, it's the busiest time of year for businesses in Schuylkill County. And a non-profit in Pottsville is lending a helping hand.
WNEP-TV 16
'Lansford United' program hopes to fight crime with security cameras
One borough in Carbon County hopes a new program will help prevent crime. Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice talked with residents who like the idea.
The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching
The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
'Cram the Van' in Northumberland County
SUNBURY, Pa. — Their Dodge Caravan is pretty empty now, but by the end of the week, officials with the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs office hope it's filled with supplies. "We put all the seats down. It's like a flatbed, and we're going to try and fill it to...
Man dies after crash in Columbia County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz
EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
Police: NJ man crushed to death in Pennsylvania recycling dumpster
Kellen Bischoff, 19, was shown on surveillance video climbing inside the dumpster.
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
