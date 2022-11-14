ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
bctv.org

Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon

Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location

Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
BETHLEHEM, PA
iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
Daily Voice

Bed Bugs Force Cinema Closure In Central Pennsylvania: Police

When bed bugs go to the movies, they tend to stay longer than a double feature, as one central Pennsylvania cinema is unfortunately discovering. The Regal Cinema located at 1500 Caughey Drive in Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township apparently has had several reports of the pests, according to a release by area police on Nov. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road

The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching

The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after crash in Columbia County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz

EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
EMMAUS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy