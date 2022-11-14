Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Eric Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
Man in custody accused of attempted armed burglary
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say attempted to break into a Luzerne County home with two other individuals. On October 9, just before 10:00 p.m., police said they responded to a report of three men that attempted to break into a home on East Broad Street in […]
Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
Woman sentenced for assaulting officers
DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 36 year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, directly across the street from the Sheetz. State police tell us a woman...
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County
MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
Officers smell smoke inside home in Lackawanna County
ARCHBALD, Pa. — Firefighters were called to a home in Lackawanna County after officers smelled smoke. Archbald Police were at the condemned home on Salem Road in Archbald around 4:15 p.m. The house was condemned and didn't have working heat, but the family was still inside using space heaters.
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
'Lansford United' program hopes to fight crime with security cameras
LANSFORD, Pa. — Drive along almost any street in Lansford, and you're sure to find several homes with security cameras out front. Eve Lloyd-Jones's home on West Ridge Street has two of them. "There's too many people breaking into cars and stealing packages off porches in the area, so...
Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
Two charged, 56 bags of heroin found in hotel room
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people were arrested after they were found with various drugs including heroin and fentanyl inside a hotel room. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Saturday officers pulled over a pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. for a cracked and tinted window. Police say the driver, Gordon Appel, […]
Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
Two suspected cooking oil crooks arrested in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County nabbed two suspected cooking oil thieves Monday afternoon. Plains Township police responded to Burger King on North River Street after workers saw two men removing cooking oil from the place. Officers found the men in a black van on Route 115. George...
Monroe County phone scammer claiming victim missed jury duty
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Monroe County man thwarted a phone scam attempt made against him. PSP say that a 73-year-old man from Brodheadsville received a call claiming that he was wanted for failing to report to jury duty in a different county, and that he owed […]
Two women charged with buying guns for gang member
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two women who they say bought five handguns and gave them to an alleged gang member. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2022 officers were alerted to a possible straw purchase of a Taurus and Ruger 9mm pistols by The Cabin Armory […]
Carbondale police raid uncovers drugs and multiple explosives
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbondale Police Department conducted a raid on Monday where they say various drugs and even materials for explosives were recovered. Chief Brian Bognatz of Carbondale Police Department says around 2:00 p.m., they raided a house on the 60 block of Shannon Street and arrested one person, Trevor Morris. According […]
Woman killed in Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County just released information late Wednesday night about a deadly crash Tuesday. Troopers say a car pulled into the path of a dump truck on Route 507 in Dreher Township, near the Pike County line outside of Newfoundland. Investigators say a...
Coroner identifies remains found in Moore Township as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 2