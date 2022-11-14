ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

WBRE

Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Eric Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Man in custody accused of attempted armed burglary

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say attempted to break into a Luzerne County home with two other individuals. On October 9, just before 10:00 p.m., police said they responded to a report of three men that attempted to break into a home on East Broad Street in […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman sentenced for assaulting officers

DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 36 year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, directly across the street from the Sheetz. State police tell us a woman...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County

MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands

MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
HAMLIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged, 56 bags of heroin found in hotel room

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people were arrested after they were found with various drugs including heroin and fentanyl inside a hotel room. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Saturday officers pulled over a pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. for a cracked and tinted window. Police say the driver, Gordon Appel, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Monroe County phone scammer claiming victim missed jury duty

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Monroe County man thwarted a phone scam attempt made against him. PSP say that a 73-year-old man from Brodheadsville received a call claiming that he was wanted for failing to report to jury duty in a different county, and that he owed […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two women charged with buying guns for gang member

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two women who they say bought five handguns and gave them to an alleged gang member. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2022 officers were alerted to a possible straw purchase of a Taurus and Ruger 9mm pistols by The Cabin Armory […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Carbondale police raid uncovers drugs and multiple explosives

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbondale Police Department conducted a raid on Monday where they say various drugs and even materials for explosives were recovered. Chief Brian Bognatz of Carbondale Police Department says around 2:00 p.m., they raided a house on the 60 block of Shannon Street and arrested one person, Trevor Morris. According […]
CARBONDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County just released information late Wednesday night about a deadly crash Tuesday. Troopers say a car pulled into the path of a dump truck on Route 507 in Dreher Township, near the Pike County line outside of Newfoundland. Investigators say a...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

