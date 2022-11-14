Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square for two-day holiday festival
The free, family-friendly event will take place Dec. 10-11 in-person after going online, then hybrid during the pandemic.
13 San Antonio restaurants out-of-towners might not know about
These are some of the best and most iconic flavors to appreciate in S.A.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Boutique San Antonio River Walk hotel with rooftop bar has a new look
The hotel will feature a bar on the River Walk and on the roof.
Massive pirate-themed park breaking ground this weekend in San Antonio
It's projected to open next year.
foxsanantonio.com
Rainy weekend ahead as cold front expected to move through San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO - Friday is our first completely cloudy day as low level moisture begins pushing north before a cold front arrives tonight. Also, an area of low pressure will be developing southeast of Brownsville over the gulf and slowly moving north. As this low slowly moves north, moisture will continue to pump into our region with drizzle and patches of rain likely by tonight through Saturday.
territorysupply.com
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman holding Wednesday soft opening for new bakery
Rooster Crow Baking Co. is now selling kolaches, focaccia and scones in Shavano Park.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
La Gloria founder opens first Tex-Mex concept at the San Antonio airport
Chef Johnny Hernandez says the new concept is inspired by 'home.'
news4sanantonio.com
Over 300 dogs and cats at the Animal Defense League receive special Thanksgiving meal
SAN ANTONIO - It's not just humans who enjoy a nice Thanksgiving feast. In San Antonio, more than 300 shelter dogs and cats gave thanks, as they "dined like kings". The Animal Defense League on Nacogdoches Road., is celebrating the 7th Annual Thanksgiving Meal, provided by the fine folks at Pawderosa Ranch.
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
San Antonio airport welcomes chef Johnny Hernandez’s third restaurant concept: Super Bien
Super Bien will serve up Tex-Mex favorites from Hernandez's childhood, including breakfast tacos and crispy taco bowls.
San Antonio's cold temperatures increases chances for rain this weekend
This weekend is definitely caldo weather.
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
Comments / 0