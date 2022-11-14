ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Athlete of the Week poll: Nov. 14

By Chris Vinel, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
The polls are open!

It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 7-12. Athletes for bowling, cross county, golf, swimming and volleyball are eligible throughout the fall; The News-Journal and Record will hand out game balls each week for the top performers in football.

Last week, Seabreeze golfer Riley Fletcher took home the honor, claiming 74% of the votes.

The News-Journal and Record gather nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to sports@news-jrnl.com.

Voting begins each Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

Golf

Jackson Klauk, Nease: Klauk tied for second with a 71 — one shot behind the leader — at the 3A boys state tournament.

Vanessa Perry, Spruce Creek: The freshman was the highest Volusia County placer at the 3A girls state tournament, shooting a 77 and finishing tied for 16th.

Soccer

Olivia Bori, Bartram Trail: Bori scored five total goals across the Bears’ three victories.

Grace Ivey, Bartram Trail: The senior leads the state with eight assists — while also scoring three goals — through three games this season.

Ana Whitehouse, St. Joseph: In the Flashes’ first game of the season, Whitehouse scored three goals and had four assists in a 9-1 victory over Global Outreach Charter.

Volleyball

Gracie Newell, New Smyrna Beach: Newell, a junior reserve, finished with four blocks, including the match-winning point in the fifth set of the state championship against Viera.

Maddie Peterson, New Smyrna Beach: The senior racked up 25 kills, including two of the final three points, in the Barracudas’ state championship win over Viera.

