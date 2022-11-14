ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding's oldest public golf course looking for new operator with Jim & Linell Smith soon retiring

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago
Redding’s oldest public golf course and one of two private golf clubs in the city are in transition.

The longtime operators of Lake Redding Golf Course are retiring and the nine-hole public course in the Benton tract neighborhood is looking for somebody to take over operations.

Opened in 1959, Lake Redding has been operated by Jim and Linell Smith for the past 15 years.

The Smiths lease the land from the McConnell Foundation, which is now seeking proposals from individuals or groups who want to take over operations of Lake Redding after the Smiths retire.

Linell Smith said she won't miss the day-to-day operations, but her customers are a different story.

"All the people, I will miss immensely," she said.

Janice Cunningham of Cox Real Estate Consultants, which manages McConnell Foundation-owned properties, said they will accept proposals for Lake Redding until Jan. 9.

"We are requesting proposals be submitted now, so we can ensure a smooth transition between the current operators and the new operators and avoid any disruption to the use of the golf course and to make sure any maintenance isn't delayed," Cox said.

She applauded the Smiths and what they have brought to the course.

"The Smiths have been wonderful and they are definitely collaborators with us to help make that smooth transition. They have been wonderful tenants and they really care about the members out there," Cox said.

The Buzz: Moseley Cellars returns to downtown. Crumbl Cookies ready to open

In a news release, the Smiths thanked all the golfers who have played Lake Redding over the years.

"We are hopeful that a successor comes forward who cares as deeply about the course, and its users, as we do. It's a community asset," they said in the news release.

Jim Smith, 76, built dozens of golf courses before he arrived at Lake Redding. They included the Greg Norman-designed The Course at Wente Vineyards in Livermore and the Arnold Palmer PGA West in La Quinta in Southern California.

Linell Smit, 70, is a retired North State realtor.

"I think we have done a fabulous job. We have worked very hard, but it's been 15 years. We are not spring chickens, so it's time to move on," she said.

Tierra Oaks sold

Grape Ranch Golf Club in Palo Cedro announced last week that it has acquired The Golf Club at Tierra Oaks.

“We look forward to making both courses a great place for you to play and enjoy. Our goals are to make each property distinctive, fun, welcoming and complimentary,” Grape Ranch wrote in an email that went out last Friday to customers.

Originally called Palo Cedro Golf Estates, Grape Ranch opened in 1992. The nine-hole course is north of Highway 44 just east of the Deschutes Road exit.

Tierra Oaks opened in 1993. The 18-hold private course is east of Interstate 5 near the intersection of Old Oregon Trail and La Crescenta Drive. With its rolling hills and tight fairways, for years the layout has been a test for even the most skilled golfers.

Sandy Tatum co-designed Tierra Oaks. A former president of the United States Golf Association, Tatum was responsible for restoration projects at Pebble Beach, Cypress Point and Harding Park in San Francisco. He also worked with Tom Watson and Robert Trent Jones II in the design of The Links at Spanish Bay on the Monterey Peninsula.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

