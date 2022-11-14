ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Somers: It's not controversial. If Kyler Murray is healthy he should start

By Kent Somers, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rrlnt_0jAj8GyG00

Backup quarterbacks tend to have high Q ratings, but those can be difficult to maintain once QB2 becomes QB1.

That’s not the case in Arizona. Over the last two years, Colt McCoy has made a habit of coming off the bench and helping the Cardinals offense look like a functional, productive unit.

It happened last year in two of the three games McCoy started in place of an injured Kyler Murray. And it happened again Sunday against the Rams when Murray sat out with a hamstring injury.

McCoy is 3-1 as a starter with the Cardinals, and folks are asking if there is a quarterback controversy in Arizona.

MOORE:No quarterback controversy in Arizona, it's Colt McCoy's job

No, there’s not. There is not a competition, either.

The starting job is Murray’s whenever his hamstring is healed, and that’s the way it should be. Murray is 25 and supremely talented. The Cardinals are paying him star money, $230 million over five years, and he’s not going to become one watching someone else play quarterback for the Cardinals.

McCoy is 36. He’s been in the league 12 years. He’s now won 11 games as a starting quarterback. He’s neither the Cardinals future nor their present, but he is perfect in his current role as part-time starter and full-time mentor, not just to Murray, but to pretty much anyone on the roster.

Players on both sides of the ball rave about him and provide anecdotes of all the little things he does for teammates.

“He just makes everybody better,” cornerback Antonio Hamilton said.

How does McCoy make a cornerback better? Like this. In three consecutive games, Hamilton was beaten by a “7 cut,” which is a deep post route. He talked to McCoy about why it was happening.

McCoy told Hamilton he was using proper leverage but should give himself a little more space from the receiver at a certain point in the route. If you're right here, McCoy pointed out, the quarterback can't put the ball where he wants. Problem solved.

“I love talking to him,” Hamilton said.

“He can relate to anybody,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He carries himself in a very humble manner. He loves the game as much as much as anybody I’ve been around. He want to talk to DBs about techniques that give him trouble and linebackers about how he’s going to use his eyes in a certain coverage.

“He’d be a phenomenal coach if he wanted to. Or he could run for governor of Texas (his home state) and be just as good. He’s kind of got the gamut covered there.”

The Cardinals signed McCoy a year ago because they wanted a better mentor for Murray. It proved to be a perfect fit, and McCoy signed a two-year deal last off-season that pays him $1.25 million this year and $3.75 million in 2023, most of it guaranteed.

There are lessons both Kingsbury and Murray could learn from McCoy’s four starts. For McCoy, Kingsbury has devised game plans to take advantage of McCoy’s ability to make pre-snap reads of coverage and to get rid of the ball quickly.

McCoy completed 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers in the 27-17 victory. The 27 points were one shy of tying a season high for the offense,

Against the Rams, said right tackle Kelvin Beachum, the Cardinals went back to some basic plays, which helped them trim the number of pre-snap penalties they had been making.

Those are things that could help Murray, too.

So who starts against the 49ers Monday night in Mexico City? It could be the healthiest of the two. Kingsbury said he wants Murray to be fully recovered from the hamstring injury before playing again. And last Sunday McCoy played through a knee injury that is likely to limit his practice time this week.

And what if both are healthy enough to play?

Murray. It’s an answer shouldn’t be controversial.

Reach Kent Somers at Kent.Somers@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @kentsomers. Hear Somers every Monday and Friday at 7:30 a.m. on The Drive with Jody Oehler on Fox Sports 910 AM.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 3

Related
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom

Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray May Miss More Time

After not playing last weekend due to a hamstring injury, reports have now come out suggesting Kyler Murray will be out for 1-2 more weeks. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Murray could miss, “another week or so.”. Ironically, the last time Murray missed multiple weeks in a row...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy