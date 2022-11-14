Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43The LanternColumbus, OH
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Dyno Figures Embarrass Ferrari And Lamborghini
It was only a matter of time before somebody put the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on a chassis dyno to see how many of the claimed 670 horses actually make it to the wheels. We now finally have an answer to the question, thanks to the Speed Demon YouTube...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Looks Shockingly Cool
This is the Japan-spec model, which offers a reworked hybrid drivetrain with 193 hp for the standard hybrid and 220 hp for the plug-in hybrid. Details about the U.S.-spec 2023 Prius are coming tomorrow, so stay tuned. Toyota has taken the cover off the new 2023 Prius, as the first...
Top Speed
The Ferrari SF90 Absolutely Blitzes A Porsche 911 Turbo S On The Drag Strip
Let’s face it, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, as good as it may be, is simply no match for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. That became abundantly clear in a recent video from the guys at Carwow, who pitted the SF90 against the latest iteration of the iconic 911 Turbo S in several drag races. But sometimes it is still fun to see just how stupendously quick a car can be, even if it’s playing with a stacked deck.
This Ford Model A Hot Rod Limo For Sale Is Perfect for Your Punk Rock Prom Night
It has a big-block Ford V8, side-pipe exhausts, and wire wheels with whitewall tires.
Engadget
Genesis unveils a sleek X Convertible concept EV
Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept, showing off its design chops with an EV that builds on the previous Genesis X and X Speedium Coupe vehicles. It shares the architecture and electric powertrain with those cars, but uses a folding hardtop roof and is meant to evoke "design purity" and uses what Genesis calls an "anti-wedge parabolic" design.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
Top Speed
This Deserted Garage With Hypercars Predicts A Terrifying Future
Electric mobility will someday make ICE-powered vehicles obsolete. That is downright scary, especially if you own high-performance cars or are a hardcore enthusiast. It could also mean that in 50 or 100 years, current hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron or LaFerrari could become barn discoveries hidden away on some billionaire's property. This haunting potential future has been illustrated by artist TheDizzyViper in a series of renderings, where you can even find an abandoned McLaren Senna that has been ravaged by the passing of time.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Launching V-10 Verado Outboards
During a press event yesterday at its Lake X product development and testing facility, Mercury Marine introduced the first-ever V-10 outboard engines in the form of 350- and 400-hp Verado models. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis., company, the SmartCraft-compatible, 5.7-liter engines are the quietest in their class.
hypebeast.com
Lamborghini's Huracán Sterrato Is a Bonkers V10 All-Terrain Supercar
Lamborghini has officially unveiled the unusual and utterly bonkers Huracán Sterrato. It comes as competitive companies such as Porsche showcase its off-road-ready 911 prototype, and conventional all-terrain cars become increasingly capable of keeping up with the supercars of today. However, for Lamborghini, it takes this one step further by creating the world’s first all-terrain supercar.
CAR AND DRIVER
Audi Redesigned Its Iconic Four-Ring Logo. Can You Tell?
Audi has redesigned its highly recognizable four-ring logo, giving it a new two-dimensional appearance. The new-look emblem also trades the old chrome-colored rings for new black and white ones. Along with the updated logo, Audi standardizes its font style and now puts model identification on the B-pillar. Most people probably...
Road & Track
Watch the C8 Corvette Z06 Go Runway Racing for the First Time
Corvette Z06s are finally getting delivered to customers. You know what that means, right? People are starting to race them. Speed Phenom on YouTube, owner of a freshly built Torch Red Z06 coupe, wasted no time taking their car to a runway racing event to see how the car would perform.
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: Opel GT Barn Find
Have you ever wondered what is hidden in the barns you pass whenever you drive in a rural area? I have. I mean, OK, sure, most are probably just housing farm implements and random stuff. But sometimes you find an old European car. Or two. Hey, beats a dead body.
Autoblog
Vespa's most powerful scooter unveiled to put dolce vita on fast-forward
Piaggio's Vespa sub-brand has introduced its most powerful scooter to date. Worthy of the GTV nameplate, the two-wheeler packs more power than many classic economy cars and a head-turning design that ensures it stands out even in cities where scooters are everywhere. Vespa borrowed the GTV designation from the car...
CNET
Lucid Gravity SUV Arriving in 2024 With 'Supercar Levels of Performance'
After being announced in 2020 and then delayed earlier this year, it looks like the Lucid Gravity, the brand's second electric vehicle and first SUV, is finally on its way to production. The California-based luxury automaker released new images of the SUV this morning, making big claims regarding the Gravity's performance and range -- though, more specific details are still shrouded in secrecy for now. Lucid also announced an updated production and delivery timeline for the e-SUV.
bikeexif.com
Twinshock Twins: Two Yamaha flat trackers built to race
Alex Winkler wears many hats. By day he’s an industrial mechanic—but by night, he puts those skills to work in his home garage, restoring and rebuilding vintage bikes. When the weekend rolls around, Alex wheels his creations out of the garage and goes racing. While we can all...
Need an SRT Ram 8.3L V10? This Shop Has Five for Sale
X2 BuildersThe Viper-derived engine is a real gem, but you don't see many up for grabs.
US News and World Report
EVs, Full-Size Pickup Trucks Least Reliable - Consumer Reports Survey
(Reuters) - Electric vehicles (EVs) and full-size pickup trucks were the two most problematic categories in terms of reliability, Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey showed on Tuesday, as Asian brands once again dominated overall rankings. Hybrid vehicles and mid-sized or large sedans were among the most reliable, according to...
