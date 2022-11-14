ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
WWD

Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline

Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
Footwear News

Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Motley Fool

Why Shopify-Backed Global-e Online Stock Crashed On Thursday

Stronger-than-expected top-line growth and GMV should have buoyed the stock, if not for mounting losses. The company is spending heavily to expand its business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Gap sees fourth-quarter sales below estimates as inflation-hit consumers shun casuals

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, signaling a slowdown in demand for its casual clothing as inflation-weary consumers curb discretionary spending. As people return to work and social occasions, they have been preferring more formal clothing, pants and dresses, shelving...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss

U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
US News and World Report

Applied Materials Forecasts Strong Q1 Revenue on Easing Supply Chain Woes

(Reuters) -Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates, on hopes that easing supply chain constraints will help it meet pent up demand from chipmakers ramping up production. The company's results come at a time when the wider chip industry is seeing sluggish demand...
WWD

Global Luxury Goods Market Seen Growing 21% in 2022 to 1.4 Trillion Euros

MILAN — Despite all the uncertainties, the global luxury goods industry continues to grow and is expected to further expand in 2023 and until 2030. According to the latest Bain & Company Luxury Study in collaboration with Fondazione Altagamma, presented in Milan on Tuesday, the global luxury goods industry overall is projected to achieve a market value of around 1.4 trillion euros in sales in 2022, up 21 percent from the previous year.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands In particular, the personal luxury goods...
Motley Fool

Canopy Growth Just Made a Smart Move. Here's How to Profit

Canopy is having trouble competing in Canada, so it's setting up a new structure to compete in the U.S. Its acquisition targets still need to be approved by shareholders in early 2023. If its plan moves forward, it'll still need to succeed against competitors and solve its unprofitability too. You’re...
COLORADO STATE
Fox Business

Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations

Walmart shares jumped as much as 8.5% Tuesday morning after the world's largest retailer reported strong third quarter profits and revenue amid the tumultuous economic environment. The company also raised its full year outlook. The news from Walmart, which is considered a barometer of spending given its more than $400...
datafloq.com

Nvidia third-quarter revenue up on strong data center demand

(Reuters) -Chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp beat expectations for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51%...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding solid gains as New York Fed Empire State Survey rises to 4.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The U.S. manufacturing sector appears to be finding some new momentum as the Federal Reserve of New York reported modest growth for November. Tuesday, the regional central bank said that its latest Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index rose to 4.5, up from October's -9.5 reading. The data handily beat expectations as economists were looking for the index to remain in negative territory around 6.1.
NEW YORK STATE
Interesting Engineering

A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite

Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Benzinga

Youdao Stock Gains Post Q3 Results; Clocks 35% Top-Line Growth

Youdao Inc DAO reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $197.15 million, beating the consensus of $184.55 million. Segment Revenues: Learning Services rose 37.2% to $124.9 million, Smart Devices increased 40.1% to $50.1 million, and Online Marketing Services climbed 14.9% to $22.1 million. The gross margin expanded 160...

