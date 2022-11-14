ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Committed 'Another Crime' by Filing False Court Documents: Kirschner

The final scheduled hearing for the January 6 House Select Committee occurred last week, but it's not the end of the story for former President Donald Trump. The committee subpoenaed Trump at the end of the hearing to provide relevant documents and testimony under oath as part of the committee's investigation of his involvement in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Included in the testimony might be four emails from Trump's attorney, John Eastman, after a federal judge ruled that Trump signed a court document with voter fraud claims he knew to be fake, subjecting himself to perjury and potential other charges.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees in suit blocking January 6 subpoena days before rumored campaign announcement after committee says it can't pay former president’s legal bills if he announces another run for the White House

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report

The House’s resident 2020 election truther and Jan. 6 defender Marjorie Taylor Greene has secured a promise from House leadership to investigate Nancy Pelosi and the Department of Justice regarding the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants, according to a report from the The New York Times. The Georgia congresswoman has enthusiastically taken up the cause of Jan. 6 defendants being held in Washington, D.C.’s local jail, comparing the complex to a “prisoner of war camp.” Conditions at the jail have already been the subject of U.S. Marshall inquiries, and inmates being housed in a portion of the jail that was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

In Just-Unsealed Filing, DOJ Asks Mar-a-Lago Special Master to Force Trump to Confirm Seized Files Are Authentic in a Sworn Affidavit

In a just-unsealed filing, the Department of Justice asked the special master reviewing thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago for attorney-client and other privileges to force former President Donald Trump to verify the inventory through a sworn affidavit. Such an order would compel Trump to affirm or dispute the authenticity...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado

Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. As of Thursday evening, the race appears to be heading for an automatic recount, as neither candidate appears to have enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent, the required threshold under state law. A recount must be completed by 13 December.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy