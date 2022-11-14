Read full article on original website
Carl Icahn, David Einhorn, and Dan Loeb bet big on Elon Musk ultimately buying Twitter - and likely raked in profits when the deal closed
Carl Icahn, Dan Loeb, and David Einhorn built sizeable stakes in Twitter last quarter. Paul Tudor Jones also grew his Twitter stake from $411,000 to $42 million in the period. They were likely betting that Elon Musk would ultimately buy Twitter, and were proven right. Several elite investors wagered Elon...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November
These Buffett-backed stocks are strong buys on the heels of recent market volatility.
invezz.com
3 stocks to watch as they exited the trillion-dollar club
The Fed's tightening of financial conditions led to a sharp selloff in the tech sector. 3 companies have left the trillion-dollar club - is this temporary or permanent?. Meta Platforms share price had one of the most dramatic bearish run in recent history. $1 trillion is an insane amount of...
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
tipranks.com
BlackRock Ups Stake in Penny Stock MULN; Trims Holdings in AAPL and MSFT
BlackRock reduced its stakes in AAPL, AMZN, and MSFT stocks. Nonetheless, these companies remain its biggest holdings. BlackRock is also bullish on penny stocks, including MULN and HSDT. The latest 13F filing from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reveals that the asset management and investment company is bullish about penny stock Mullen Automotive...
US News and World Report
Asian Hedge Funds Amassed China's Pinduoduo, Ditched JD.com in Q3
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Some of Asia’s largest hedge funds scooped up large stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo in the third quarter while cutting holdings in its rival JD.com, according to their latest regulatory filings. The switch seemed to be driven by the view that Pinduoduo's global ambition...
US News and World Report
Foreign Holdings of Treasuries Drop to Lowest Since May 2021 -Data
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Treasuries in September dropped to their lowest level since May 2021, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday, led by Japan and China whose currencies have struggled all year against a resurgent dollar. Offshore holdings dropped to $7.296 trillion, from $7.509...
invezz.com
Palo Alto Networks shares are trading up in after-hours
Palo Alto Networks reports strong results for its fiscal first quarter. The cybersecurity firm also announced a $195 million acquisition. Palo Alto Networks shares are down over 20% versus their YTD high. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is trading up in extended hours after reporting strong results for its...
Motley Fool
Why Okta Stock Tumbled Today
An analyst reduced his price target on the company's shares. It wasn't a deep cut, but it was the third reduction by an analyst in as many days.
NASDAQ
LPL Financial (LPLA) October Metrics Rise on Upbeat Markets
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.09 trillion at the end of October 2022, increasing 4.6% from the prior month but down 8% year over year. The rise in LPLA’s assets balance from the September level was mainly driven by upbeat market performance.
ValueWalk
Ibex Momentum Continues With More Than 20% Rally This Week On Stellar Q1 Results And Potential Private Equity Takeover
Discusses Q1 results and recent developments in the stock with analysis. Shares of small cap outsourcing firm Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) experienced continued momentum over the last week, rising more than 23% as positive new flow continued for the stock. In total, shares are up around 75% over 2022, outperforming major US indexes.
US News and World Report
Buffett's Firm Cuts Stakes in U.S. Bank and EV Maker BYD
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company revealed that it had cut its holdings in U.S. Bank's parent company and in Chinese electric car maker BYD ahead of offering a full update on its stock portfolio Monday. Berkshire Hathaway said in filings with the SEC and Hong Kong stock...
forkast.news
Japan investment manager SoftBank reportedly writes down stake in FTX to zero
SoftBank Group will write down its stake in failed crypto exchange FTX to zero, according to a Barron’s report on Tuesday that cited unnamed sources. SoftBank’s investment in FTX is less than $100 million, representing less than 0.4% of the bankrupt crypto exchange’s equity, the source said.
Australia's Nitro Software recommends KKR's Alludo takeover offer of $335 million
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software (NTO.AX) said on Tuesday its board had determined the near A$500 million ($335 million) offer from KKR Inc's (KKR.N) Alludo to be "superior" to an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. ($1 = 1.4930 Australian dollars)
