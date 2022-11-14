ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
invezz.com

3 stocks to watch as they exited the trillion-dollar club

The Fed's tightening of financial conditions led to a sharp selloff in the tech sector. 3 companies have left the trillion-dollar club - is this temporary or permanent?. Meta Platforms share price had one of the most dramatic bearish run in recent history. $1 trillion is an insane amount of...
NASDAQ

Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
tipranks.com

BlackRock Ups Stake in Penny Stock MULN; Trims Holdings in AAPL and MSFT

BlackRock reduced its stakes in AAPL, AMZN, and MSFT stocks. Nonetheless, these companies remain its biggest holdings. BlackRock is also bullish on penny stocks, including MULN and HSDT. The latest 13F filing from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reveals that the asset management and investment company is bullish about penny stock Mullen Automotive...
US News and World Report

Asian Hedge Funds Amassed China's Pinduoduo, Ditched JD.com in Q3

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Some of Asia’s largest hedge funds scooped up large stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo in the third quarter while cutting holdings in its rival JD.com, according to their latest regulatory filings. The switch seemed to be driven by the view that Pinduoduo's global ambition...
US News and World Report

Foreign Holdings of Treasuries Drop to Lowest Since May 2021 -Data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Treasuries in September dropped to their lowest level since May 2021, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday, led by Japan and China whose currencies have struggled all year against a resurgent dollar. Offshore holdings dropped to $7.296 trillion, from $7.509...
invezz.com

Palo Alto Networks shares are trading up in after-hours

Palo Alto Networks reports strong results for its fiscal first quarter. The cybersecurity firm also announced a $195 million acquisition. Palo Alto Networks shares are down over 20% versus their YTD high. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is trading up in extended hours after reporting strong results for its...
Motley Fool

Why Okta Stock Tumbled Today

An analyst reduced his price target on the company's shares. It wasn't a deep cut, but it was the third reduction by an analyst in as many days. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

LPL Financial (LPLA) October Metrics Rise on Upbeat Markets

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.09 trillion at the end of October 2022, increasing 4.6% from the prior month but down 8% year over year. The rise in LPLA’s assets balance from the September level was mainly driven by upbeat market performance.
US News and World Report

Buffett's Firm Cuts Stakes in U.S. Bank and EV Maker BYD

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company revealed that it had cut its holdings in U.S. Bank's parent company and in Chinese electric car maker BYD ahead of offering a full update on its stock portfolio Monday. Berkshire Hathaway said in filings with the SEC and Hong Kong stock...
forkast.news

Japan investment manager SoftBank reportedly writes down stake in FTX to zero

SoftBank Group will write down its stake in failed crypto exchange FTX to zero, according to a Barron’s report on Tuesday that cited unnamed sources. SoftBank’s investment in FTX is less than $100 million, representing less than 0.4% of the bankrupt crypto exchange’s equity, the source said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy