Tallahassee, FL

Preview: FAMU men's basketball on the road at Miami, women's basketball hosts Georgia State

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
FAMU men's basketball heads down south for third game of season

Who: Florida A&M (0-3) at Miami (2-0) — Men's

Radio/Broadcast: ACC Network

FAMU key players: Guard Jordan Tillman (12 points per game), forward Jaylen Bates (5.5 rebounds per game), forward Chase Barrs (4.7 rebounds, one block per game)

Miami key players: Guard Isaiah Wong (15 points per game), guard Nigel Pack (13 points per game), forward Norchad Omier (13 rebounds per game)

Three pointers: FAMU men's basketball is back in Florida from its northwest tour. The Rattlers will take on ACC's Miami. FAMU dropped its last game to Oregon State, 60-43. The team is trying to solidify its main scoring threats as transfer guard Jordan Tillman leads the team with 12 points per game. Forward Chase Barrs stepped up as the team's second scorer against OSU as the paint threat scored 11 points.

FAMU women's basketball plays home opener against Georgia State

Who: Florida A&M (0-2) vs. Georgia State (1-2) — Women's

When/Where: Nov. 15, noon at Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida

Radio/Broadcast: None

FAMU key players: Guard Dylan Horton, guard Ivet Subirats (11 points per game), guard Mide Oriyomi (7.5 rebounds per game),

GSU key players: Guard Tehya Lyons (12.7 points per game), forward Deasia Merrell (11 points per game), forward Zay Dyer (7.3 rebounds per game)

Three pointers: FAMU women's basketball is making strides to improve on its lowly 2021 campaign. Coach Shalon Pillow is evaluating the team that has been built around the team's leading scorer Dylan Horton (19.5 points per game), who is also second in points in the SWAC. Purdue transfer Mide Oriyomi has proved to be a rebounding guard with 7.5 per game paired with 10 points per game. Guard Ivet Subirats is the Rattlers' three-point threat as she shoots 50 percent (four of eight) on the season with 11 points per game.

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

