Florida State

WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws

While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

‘It’s despicable’: Fort Lauderdale in post-election turmoil

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – With only one week after the election, uncertainty continues to reign in Fort Lauderdale after the city suddenly decided not to swear in new commissioners’ that voters chose. Questions still remain after the city’s former longtime auditor John Herbst, who says he was blind-sighted...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
usf.edu

Florida's new medical marijuana czar is a lawyer and former Navy officer

Overseeing nearly 500 medical marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new medical pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Miami-Dade prosecutors announce arrests of Hammocks HOA board members

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of past and present board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association. Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been multiple arrests for thefts of funds from the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Carollo Attempts to Block Witness Statement in Abuse-of-Power Case

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's attorneys are fighting tooth and nail to block a witness statement that may undermine their defense in a lawsuit accusing the commissioner of abusing his power to harass two Little Havana business owners. Carollo's legal team — a squadron of lawyers from four different...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach. According to authorities,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WFLA

Floridians could pay billions to power companies to stormproof the grid

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Public Service Commission approved four plans submitted by power companies allowing roughly $22 billion for efforts to “harden” the state power grid over the next 10 years. On Thursday, commissioners will vote on just how much Florida power bills will go up. Those billions will be paid solely by […]
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Commissioner Ken Russell steps down, attends his last public Miami meeting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioner Ken Russell attended his last public Miami commission meeting on Thursday at City Hall in Coconut Grove, ending his city service after his environmental activism propelled his political career. Soledad Cedro, a spokesperson for the city, said Russell was in the process of leaving...
MIAMI, FL

