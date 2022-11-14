ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect shot dead by Redwood City police identified

REDWOOD CITY -- A domestic violence suspect who was fatally shot by Redwood City police while trying to use children as a shield on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by authorities. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday said the suspect was Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos. The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with a 911 call to police from someone who didn't speak, but a dispatcher heard a child screaming in the background before the caller hung up, according to police. A callback to the number went to voicemail. A cellular tower helped direct officers to...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dolls in Nooses Found at South Bay Schools

A small-doll with dark-complexion in a noose was found hanging from a tree on the Redwood Middle School campus in Saratoga, officials said. The first report was made after a staff member discovered a small doll with a dark complexion in a noose hanging from a tree in the Redwood Middle School quad area on Tuesday. School officials believe it happened over the weekend but wasn't noticed until Tuesday.
SARATOGA, CA
98online.com

Santa Clara man arrested after police say he burglarized a home for a vacuum

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police say he broke into an elderly woman’s residence and stole her vacuum on Friday night, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department. Police do not believe this burglary is connected to the series of dinnertime break-ins reported around Palo Alto throughout October.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman

MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

‘Dark complexion’ dolls found hanging at Saratoga schools: sheriff

SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a possible hate crime. Authorities said three “dark complexion dolls” were found hanged at separate schools in Saratoga. “The Sheriff’s Office takes these cases seriously, with utmost urgency, and are investigating these heinous acts as hate crimes,” SCCSO said. […]
SARATOGA, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Tactic Helps San Jose Police During Sideshow Bust

San Jose police utilized a new tactic during a weekend sideshow crackdown that resulted in hundreds of people being cited. As drivers and a crowd participated in a sideshow Saturday night in the area of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane in South San Jose, police officers, with a police helicopter directing them from overhead, moved in to block the drivers and spectators in the intersection.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Gunmen Shoot Man Dead in Fillmore District as Another Slain in Unrelated Incident Over Weekend

A man was shot and killed by multiple gunmen Saturday, and another man was killed in an unrelated incident Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A 56-year-old San Francisco resident was killed Friday. Police officers discovered his body close to the San Francisco Public Library just before 10 p.m. He was possibly involved in a fight.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

South San Francisco teen charged with vehicular manslaughter days after fatal crash

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A South San Francisco teenager faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and others for an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a passenger of his in his home town on Saturday night, prosecutors said.Angel DeJesus Castro, a 18-year-old South San Francisco resident, did not enter a plea to the multiple felony charges at his first court appearance Monday and was scheduled to return to court Nov. 21. He remains in custody on $250,000 bail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Linden...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
NBC Bay Area

Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package in Santa Clara

Santa Clara police and the sheriff's office late Tuesday continued to investigate a report of a suspicious package. The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m. on the 2400 block of Kifer Road. Upon arrival, the package in question caused enough concern that police requested the assistance of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Two firearms recovered in one night in separate Hayward traffic stops

(KRON) — An officer with the Hayward Police Department recently recovered two firearms in one night in separate traffic stops, according to a social media post from Hayward PD. Officer Emilio Gonzalez started with the department a little over a year ago, according to the tweet, although he brought “years of experience” from an unnamed […]
HAYWARD, CA
