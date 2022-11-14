Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
$172 Teddy Bear Breakfast at Ritz Carlton Benefits UCSFThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
Related
Redwood City officers fatally shoot armed suspect trying to use children as shield, officials say
Police say the suspect tried to use the children as a shield and when officers feared he was trying to shoot them, they opened fire.
KTVU FOX 2
McClymonds High School student stabs another student after dispute, district says
OAKLAND, Calif. - A student at McClymonds High School in Oakland stabbed another student with a sharp object after a dispute, the school district said in a statement. Oakland Unified spokesperson John Sasaki said the incident happened on campus Tuesday afternoon and was witnessed by several students. "It started with...
Domestic violence suspect shot dead by Redwood City police identified
REDWOOD CITY -- A domestic violence suspect who was fatally shot by Redwood City police while trying to use children as a shield on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by authorities. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday said the suspect was Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos. The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with a 911 call to police from someone who didn't speak, but a dispatcher heard a child screaming in the background before the caller hung up, according to police. A callback to the number went to voicemail. A cellular tower helped direct officers to...
Armed domestic abuse suspect fatally shot by Redwood City officers identified
Armed domestic abuse suspect fatally shot by Redwood City officers Tuesday while trying to use children as shields, has been identified as 36-year-old from San Carlos, the coroner's office said.
Suspect used children as human shield before being fatally shot by police: RCPD
Police activity brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Dolls in Nooses Found at South Bay Schools
A small-doll with dark-complexion in a noose was found hanging from a tree on the Redwood Middle School campus in Saratoga, officials said. The first report was made after a staff member discovered a small doll with a dark complexion in a noose hanging from a tree in the Redwood Middle School quad area on Tuesday. School officials believe it happened over the weekend but wasn't noticed until Tuesday.
98online.com
Santa Clara man arrested after police say he burglarized a home for a vacuum
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police say he broke into an elderly woman’s residence and stole her vacuum on Friday night, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department. Police do not believe this burglary is connected to the series of dinnertime break-ins reported around Palo Alto throughout October.
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman
MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
‘Dark complexion’ dolls found hanging at Saratoga schools: sheriff
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a possible hate crime. Authorities said three “dark complexion dolls” were found hanged at separate schools in Saratoga. “The Sheriff’s Office takes these cases seriously, with utmost urgency, and are investigating these heinous acts as hate crimes,” SCCSO said. […]
One dead in police shooting in Redwood City
Police activity brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
New Tactic Helps San Jose Police During Sideshow Bust
San Jose police utilized a new tactic during a weekend sideshow crackdown that resulted in hundreds of people being cited. As drivers and a crowd participated in a sideshow Saturday night in the area of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane in South San Jose, police officers, with a police helicopter directing them from overhead, moved in to block the drivers and spectators in the intersection.
Tenderloin homicide being investigated by San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a homicide that occurred at Grove and Larkin last week, the department said in a news release. On Friday Nov. 11 at around 9:30 p.m. SF police from the Tenderloin Station received a report of a possible assault in the area of Grove and Larkin. Once […]
sfstandard.com
Gunmen Shoot Man Dead in Fillmore District as Another Slain in Unrelated Incident Over Weekend
A man was shot and killed by multiple gunmen Saturday, and another man was killed in an unrelated incident Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A 56-year-old San Francisco resident was killed Friday. Police officers discovered his body close to the San Francisco Public Library just before 10 p.m. He was possibly involved in a fight.
South San Francisco teen charged with vehicular manslaughter days after fatal crash
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A South San Francisco teenager faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and others for an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a passenger of his in his home town on Saturday night, prosecutors said.Angel DeJesus Castro, a 18-year-old South San Francisco resident, did not enter a plea to the multiple felony charges at his first court appearance Monday and was scheduled to return to court Nov. 21. He remains in custody on $250,000 bail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Linden...
SFist
Vallejo Squatters Whom Neighbors Referred to as 'The Cult' Implicated In Crazy Sword Incident and Shooting
An elderly property owner in Vallejo who was close to evicting some squatters got into an altercation with those squatters early Sunday morning in which he ended up with a sword through his chest and one of the squatters was fatally shot. The craziness unfolded on Sunday, starting around 2:30...
NBC Bay Area
Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
NBC Bay Area
Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package in Santa Clara
Santa Clara police and the sheriff's office late Tuesday continued to investigate a report of a suspicious package. The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m. on the 2400 block of Kifer Road. Upon arrival, the package in question caused enough concern that police requested the assistance of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad.
Two firearms recovered in one night in separate Hayward traffic stops
(KRON) — An officer with the Hayward Police Department recently recovered two firearms in one night in separate traffic stops, according to a social media post from Hayward PD. Officer Emilio Gonzalez started with the department a little over a year ago, according to the tweet, although he brought “years of experience” from an unnamed […]
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts
A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 1