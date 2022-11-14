REDWOOD CITY -- A domestic violence suspect who was fatally shot by Redwood City police while trying to use children as a shield on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by authorities. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday said the suspect was Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos. The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with a 911 call to police from someone who didn't speak, but a dispatcher heard a child screaming in the background before the caller hung up, according to police. A callback to the number went to voicemail. A cellular tower helped direct officers to...

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO