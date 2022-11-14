ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF fires football coach Jon Anderson

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
USF fired football coach Jon Anderson on Monday, two days after the Cougars completed an 8-3 season that, for the second year in a row, left them just outside the Division II playoff picture.

Anderson compiled a 40-17 record in six years at the helm. His Cougar teams went 9-3, 7-4, 8-4, 8-3 and 8-3 with two playoff appearances. USF extended its streak of consecutive winning seasons to 28 under Anderson’s watch, and he went 4-1 in Key to the City games against rival Augustana.

Anderson was an assistant for 10 years at USF under Bob Young, Kalen DeBoer and Jed Stugart before spending four years as the head coach at West Virginia State. He then returned to take over the Cougars when Stugart departed after the 2016 season.

This year’s team started the year 7-0 to reach the No. 11 ranking in Division II, before enduring a three-game losing streak that was punctuated by a loss to Wayne State in the home finale that saw them blow a 14-point lead and commit several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the fourth quarter. Though they rebounded to win their season finale 50-6 on Saturday against Upper Iowa, the meltdown against Wayne ultimately cost them a postseason opportunity and likely contributed to Anderson’s ouster.

"Discussions with Coach Anderson about the future of the Cougar football program led to this point where we felt it was best for the program to make this change," USF athletic director Pam Gohl said in a release. "We appreciate his service to the University and wish him the best."

Anderson was something of a surprise choice to lead the Cougars after Stugart left to coach Lindenwood, but proved to be a savvy hire immediately. Anderson led USF to nine wins and the playoffs in his first season, despite inheriting a team that had seen a number of star players graduate from the 2016 NSIC championship team. He kept them in the hunt each year on the job, and saw two of his former players go on to the NFL – offensive tackle Trey Pipkins, who was a Stugart recruit, and linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who followed Anderson to USF from West Virginia State. Both are now established NFL veterans.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

