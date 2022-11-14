ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Beautiful Oasis In Boise Is New To Airbnb Is Perfect For Summer

WOW! Look at this place. It's only been on Airbnb for a couple of months and this place is amazing! This Airbnb will sleep 10 guests, it has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Under where you'll sleep it only has one queen bed, but the photos have what looks like a king-size bed, another bedroom with a queen-sized bed, and they also have a day bed in one of the rooms. They do list two floor mattresses as well and in the theatre room it looks like a couple of kids could sleep there.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Rescue Mission Dedicates Charitable Drive To Larry Gebert

It's below twenty degrees in Nampa this morning. Winter has arrived as the days get shorter. We do our best to raise funds and awareness for the Boise Rescue Mission twice a year. Outside of the folks who work for the Mission, one person was responsible for the Boise Mission, continuing its purpose to serve the needy.
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

6 Awful Reasons To Celebrate Thanksgiving in Boise

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many of us will be sharing what we're thankful for with our friends and family around the table. Now, maybe it's because of the way my mind works but is it possible that there are people who are thankful for the "wrong" reasons? Does that make any sense?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

5 Reasons Why Boise Needs A Whataburger Right Now

I've said it before... and I'll say it again: Boise needs a Whataburger!!. Seriously, we're near the end of 2022 and we still don't have the greatest burger chain of all time in the Treasure Valley. And it's not like Whataburger is only restricted to Texas either! According to the official site for the greatest burger chain of all time, Whataburger has locations in Tennessee, Kansas, and even frickin' Missouri.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping

By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing

We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Area’s Best Restaurant Is In Eerie, Former Masonic Temple

When it comes to fine dining in Boise, let's be honest--only a few restaurants come to mind. There is no doubt that the Treasure Valley has a million amazing places to eat--each with its own unique vibe and esthetic. But the general population, however, could probably only name THREE, if we had to guess, "fancy nights out". To be honest, we think of the same few as well--and we LOVE them. Sometimes, however, you have to branch out and try something new.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Luxury Airbnb Less Than 5 Hours from Boise Has Some Crazy Rules

What do you think? Would you travel 5 hours and pay $410/night to say in this Airbnb? Check out the pictures!. The Airbnb description says... “Modern home with pool and big jacuzzi overlooking Salt Lake City! Floor-to-ceiling glass doors fold away, opening the entire kitchen/living and master to the expanse of the surrounding Wasatch mountains! Fabulously modern, open floor plan includes a surround sound home theater.”
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters

The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Top 5 Best Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner — are you staying at home or getting away for a few days?. It’s actually very common for people to travel during the holidays, whether that means hitting up their favorite ski resorts, traveling with their family to new places, or just traveling to other family member’s homes.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise

With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

6 Boise Favorites That Are Better Than Turkey For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and for some people, turkey just doesn’t “get the job done” on Thanksgiving. I used to wonder why we go with turkey on Thanksgiving and after minutes and minutes of research, I basically found no real concrete reason as to why turkey has to be the main course meal. Honestly, why couldn’t it be fried chicken? Sure, it’s not turkey but it’s close enough… right?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy