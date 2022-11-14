ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
wflx.com

Animal shelter seeking families to adopt, foster

The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter is urging families to adopt or foster a pet, as the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350. The shelter said in a two-day span more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners. "For those who...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County Animal Shelter over capacity, seeking new owners or foster families

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Animal Shelter is urging the community to foster or adopt a pet as the shelter goes over capacity. The shelter says the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were owner-surrendered in a two-day span. With numbers like this, capacity for care is stretched to the limit.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Any month is a great month to add a furry friend to your family. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. There are lots of benefits that come with adopting a senior pet, like the fact that they’re most likely already house-broken and know basic commands.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
The Dogington Post

Dog Groomer Accused of Abusing Dogs In His Care

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Authorities claim that a dog grooming shop owner in South Florida was caught on camera abusing the animals in his care. News reports say that Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr.,...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Consign & Design to host Shop Small Saturday Event with Special Guests: Furry Friends Adoption & Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Palm Beach Gardens, FL — Consign & Design announced today that they are partnering with Furry Friends Adoption and Big Dog Ranch Rescue for Shop Small Saturday on November 26th, 2022. Furry Friends Adoption will be at the Palm Beach Gardens showroom, while Big Dog Ranch Rescue will be at the Wellington showroom, where there will be puppies and dogs for foster and adoption from 11am to 3pm.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WPBF News 25

Hounds & Heroes program looking for fosters for adorable greyhound puppies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Awesome Greyhound Adoptions is looking for foster homes for their new greyhound puppies. "To get them some house manners and to teach them a few things. And then when they are evaluated... we’ll find out who’s going to make a good service dog and who might have to stay as a pet which is perfectly fine too," said Barbara Masi, founder of Awesome Greyhound Adoptions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewPelican

As many families struggle with high food prices, churches and organizations continue their missions of charity

This Thanksgiving season, many American families are struggling with “all-time high” prices in order to enjoy roasted turkey dinners with all the fixings at home. Nevertheless, there are local churches and other organizations that continue “giving back” to the community by helping and feeding those in need in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale and other cities throughout Broward County.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach Police Department hosting annual holiday toy drive

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above:Boynton Beach Fire Rescue teaming up with Greenacres for Ian holiday toy drive. The Boynton Beach Police Department is hosting its 11th annual Holiday Toy Drive. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The department is encouraging people to participate and make the...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
downbeach.com

Margate’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market is back

The Fall Margate Community Farmers Market will be back in time to do some Thanksgiving holiday food shopping 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The market, which features Jersey Fresh produce and more, will be held on the verandah inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave.
MARGATE, FL
WPBF News 25

The Kravis Center’s De George Academy for Performing Arts is expanding

The Kravis Center’s De George Academy for Performing Arts is expanding. Forty-five new seats are being offered for incoming students who want to pursue an education in the performing arts. The De George Academy supports Palm Beach County’s economically disadvantaged third through eighth grade students’ efforts to attend Bak...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy