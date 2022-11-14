Read full article on original website
Alpert Jewish Family Service gifts families with Thanksgiving baskets
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Jewish organization is making sure families have the resources they need for the holidays. The Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service assembled over 130 Thanksgiving baskets filled with food items. The baskets were delivered throughout Palm Beach County with one main goal...
Palm Beach County non-profit provides resources for youth caretakers
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Ali Enlow is a seventh grader at Loggers' Run Middle School near Boca Raton. The 12-year-old likes helping people. She also helps take care of her little sister. "My sister Eva, she's 7 years old and sometimes she needs help around the house," Enlow said....
Animal shelter seeking families to adopt, foster
The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter is urging families to adopt or foster a pet, as the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350. The shelter said in a two-day span more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners. "For those who...
Palm Beach County Animal Shelter over capacity, seeking new owners or foster families
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Animal Shelter is urging the community to foster or adopt a pet as the shelter goes over capacity. The shelter says the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were owner-surrendered in a two-day span. With numbers like this, capacity for care is stretched to the limit.
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control severely overcrowded
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The sounds of cats and dogs echo throughoutPalm Beach County Animal Care and Control, but for many of these animals, they're running out of space and time. "We are the shelter of last resort in the county, so everyone else can close their doors...
Local businesses hold food drive to feed families in need this Thanksgiving
DELRAY BEACH, (Fla.) CBS12 — Thanksgiving is just over a week away and while the holidays are usually a time to celebrate, it can be incredibly difficult for those who are struggling to put food on the table. That's why for 32 years now, CBS12 News has been partnering...
Palm Beach Co. Jewish organization providing Thanksgiving meals
Dozens of local families will have a Thanksgiving meal to put on the table thanks to Alpert Jewish Family Service.
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Any month is a great month to add a furry friend to your family. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. There are lots of benefits that come with adopting a senior pet, like the fact that they’re most likely already house-broken and know basic commands.
Dog Groomer Accused of Abusing Dogs In His Care
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Authorities claim that a dog grooming shop owner in South Florida was caught on camera abusing the animals in his care. News reports say that Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr.,...
Families battling sick households as children incur string of illnesses
Did your child recently recover from being sick only to become ill again? Did their fever last for several days?
Consign & Design to host Shop Small Saturday Event with Special Guests: Furry Friends Adoption & Big Dog Ranch Rescue
Palm Beach Gardens, FL — Consign & Design announced today that they are partnering with Furry Friends Adoption and Big Dog Ranch Rescue for Shop Small Saturday on November 26th, 2022. Furry Friends Adoption will be at the Palm Beach Gardens showroom, while Big Dog Ranch Rescue will be at the Wellington showroom, where there will be puppies and dogs for foster and adoption from 11am to 3pm.
Mental health program helps empower people with depression in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A program in Port St. Lucie is working to educate people about mental health diagnoses and empower them with the tools. It’s called "HealthyU: A Series of Conversations" - and the latest session is focusing on depression. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
Treasure Coast Food Bank looking for 500 turkey donations in time for Thanksgiving
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — TheTreasure Coast Food Bank is hoping community members will jump in to help donate 500 turkeys in time for Thanksgiving. Officials said inflation has impacted more families turning to local food banks this year, as well as fewer donation supplies due to the rising costs of food items.
Hounds & Heroes program looking for fosters for adorable greyhound puppies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Awesome Greyhound Adoptions is looking for foster homes for their new greyhound puppies. "To get them some house manners and to teach them a few things. And then when they are evaluated... we’ll find out who’s going to make a good service dog and who might have to stay as a pet which is perfectly fine too," said Barbara Masi, founder of Awesome Greyhound Adoptions.
As many families struggle with high food prices, churches and organizations continue their missions of charity
This Thanksgiving season, many American families are struggling with “all-time high” prices in order to enjoy roasted turkey dinners with all the fixings at home. Nevertheless, there are local churches and other organizations that continue “giving back” to the community by helping and feeding those in need in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale and other cities throughout Broward County.
Boynton Beach Police Department hosting annual holiday toy drive
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above:Boynton Beach Fire Rescue teaming up with Greenacres for Ian holiday toy drive. The Boynton Beach Police Department is hosting its 11th annual Holiday Toy Drive. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The department is encouraging people to participate and make the...
Margate’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market is back
The Fall Margate Community Farmers Market will be back in time to do some Thanksgiving holiday food shopping 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The market, which features Jersey Fresh produce and more, will be held on the verandah inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave.
HCA Florida Palms West Hospital Named the Only A-rated Hospital for Patient Safety in Palm Beach County
November 16, 2022 – HCA Florida Palms West Hospital is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Hospital Safety Grade A by The Leapfrog Group. The distinction makes Palms West the only A-rated hospital for patient safety in Palm Beach County. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses...
Body of landscape worker found in Palm Beach County canal days after empty equipment located
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a landscape worker who had been reported missing Wednesday was found one day later in a Palm Beach County canal. Deputies said a John Deere Gator was found in a canal Tuesday and when workers pulled it out, the employee could not be located. They were reported missing Wednesday.
The Kravis Center’s De George Academy for Performing Arts is expanding
The Kravis Center’s De George Academy for Performing Arts is expanding. Forty-five new seats are being offered for incoming students who want to pursue an education in the performing arts. The De George Academy supports Palm Beach County’s economically disadvantaged third through eighth grade students’ efforts to attend Bak...
