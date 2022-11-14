ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

3 people charged after officers search Taylor County garage

By Jade Ruggieri, Intern
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLx6a_0jAj5w4900

GRAFTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Three people were charged with drug possession after officers executed a search warrant in Taylor County.

On Nov. 10, officers with the Grafton Police Department executed a search warrant for a garage at a property in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yy0RF_0jAj5w4900
Kaitlyn Burton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUbV8_0jAj5w4900
Lloyd Ketterman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcWUA_0jAj5w4900
Zachariah Hart

Officers stated Zachariah Hart, 31, of Grafton; Kaitlyn Burton, 25, of Independence; and Lloyd Ketterman, 25, of Grant Town, were detained at the beginning of the search while they were loading items from the building into two vehicles.

West Virginia couple facing hate crime charges after allegedly shooting black man with paintball gun

Officers located a backpack between the vehicles, but all individuals present denied ownership of the item. The backpack contained a set of digital scales and a sandwich bag box containing several baggies, the complaint states.

One bag had “crystal-like substances” of presumed methamphetamine and another “was white and cake-like in consistency” of presumed fentanyl. Also in the backpack were “other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia”; Ketterman’s wallet contained more than $500 dollars, officers said.

During the search, officers retrieved stolen items; the presumed methamphetamine and fentanyl were sent to the West Virginia State Police forensics lab for testing, according to the criminal complaint.

Hart, Burton and Ketterman were each charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 6

Related
wajr.com

Manhunt for Mon County murder suspect continues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A murder suspect remains at-large as Monongalia County Sheriff’s officials continue their search. Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, is accused of killing Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont. Corbin’s body was found by deputies in a single-car accident at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found the vehicle at the intersection of Greenbag Road and Lucky Lane where they determined that Corbin was the driver of the vehicle but the accident did not cause his death.
MORGANTOWN, WV
californiaexaminer.net

Police Seek ‘Armed And Dangerous’ 23-year-old

Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, is wanted by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department in connection with a homicide. Authorities are concerned he may be armed and violent. Tuesday morning around 4:10 a.m., deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Green Bag Road, not far...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman has been charged after officers said she smoked meth and was unaware a 3-year-old child left her home. Officers responded to an apartment complex in Clarksburg on Wednesday for an unattended child wearing only a diaper and a t-shirt while it was raining and 40 degrees outside, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTAP

A bomb threat was made from a local hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy