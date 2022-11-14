ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

New food hall set to open in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Hotel and Casino announced that a new food hall will open at the property next month in downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the food hall is scheduled to debut in mid-December, with a grand opening set for Jan. 12. Fremont Hotel...
Fox5 KVVU

Lee Canyon to host job fair for seasonal, year-round positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Job seekers looking for a winter wonderland position can attend Lee Canyon’s annual Winter Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. inside the Bighorn Grill, located 6725 Lee Canyon Road. There are a number of seasonal and year-round open positions...
Fox5 KVVU

Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley. Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill...
Fox5 KVVU

Company turning recycled chopsticks into housewares, furniture opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A company that turns recycled chopsticks into housewares and furniture have announced that it has opened a facility in Las Vegas. According to a news release, ChopValue’s new Las Vegas location will mark the company’s first franchise in the United States. The group says they already operate microfactories in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.
news3lv.com

Over 50 employers looking to hire during upcoming fall hiring event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More than fifty local employers are looking to fill thousands of full-time and part-time jobs during an upcoming job fair. The event will take place Thursday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, located near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Drive.
8newsnow.com

World sign-spinning competition returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For many onlookers driving by, sign spinning may appear to be a mere novelty aimed at attracting eyeballs to local businesses, but for a select few spinners, it’s more than just advertising. The 16th Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was just announced for 2023. On Jan....
vegas24seven.com

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Starbucks workers to unionize

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starbucks workers at a Las Vegas location have filed a petition to unionize. The Starbucks store would be the first in Nevada to unionize. Workers at the Rainbow and Oakey location have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.
8newsnow.com

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness

Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
