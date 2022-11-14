TCU men’s basketball guard Damion Baugh suspended six games by NCAA

TCU has finally learned the length of starting guard Damion Baugh’s suspension.

Baugh will serve a six-game suspension and has already missed the Horned Frogs’ opening games of the year against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Lamar. Baugh will also miss Monday’s night game vs. Northwestern State.

Baugh will be eligible to return on Nov. 30, when TCU faces Providence in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

The senior guard is serving a suspension for signing with an agent that was NBA certified, but not NCAA certified in the off-season.

“Damion self-reported the incident by telling the coaching staff, who then told our compliance office,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “It did not include any benefits, lasted for a matter of days and was handled the right way internally. While we believe the penalty to be too severe, we accept the suspension.”

Baugh averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season. He scored 12 points and added seven assists in just 15 minutes in the exhibition victory over Paul Quinn.