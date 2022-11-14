Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Augusta city leaders approve $1.07 billion budget for 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget totaling $1.07 billion. The budget was approved Tuesday and takes effect Jan. 1. “The acceptance of the FY 2023 budget reinforces our commitment to fiscal stewardship, operational efficiency, and strategic investments to provide cost-effective, high-quality...
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WJBF.com
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection. Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection. GYB Toy Drive. Local healthcare professional weigh in...
After discussion of legal ramifications, Augusta commission moves forward on bridge renaming
The Fifth Street Bridge has a new name, but commissioners discussed potential legal consequences before making the decision.
WJBF.com
Augusta park to get makeover and memorial
The long awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson. The long awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson. Flu cases: on the rise and...
WRDW-TV
In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 4 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
wfxg.com
Holiday closures, camps for area school districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
WJBF.com
Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton County superior judge overturning Georgia's abortion ban
Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton …. SC mental health officials expanding mobile crisis …. The South Carolina Department of Mental Health was awarded a multi million dollar federal grant to increase their Mobile Crisis program in some high need counties. St. Paul’s Episcopal gives blessings to local retirement...
Commissioners vote to change the name of 5th Street bridge, remove plaques of Jefferson Davis
Jefferson Davis items are heading to a museum and the name of the Fifth Street Bridge is changing to Freedom Bridge after a seven to two commission vote Tuesday
WRDW-TV
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Questions and shock are swirling through the community just a day after newly elected school board member Tyrique Robinson died by apparent suicide. He was the youngest member ever elected to the Richmond County Board of Education at just 20 years old. When he died, Melissa...
WRDW-TV
Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WRDW-TV
New Aldi, farmers’ market bring grocery options to south Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s some good news for south Augusta – between a new grocery store and an upcoming farmers’ market, there will be more options for fresh produce. A new Aldi grocery store opened on Peach Orchard Road this week. Access to fresh produce and...
WJBF.com
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in "Evict Warnock" bus tour for runoff election
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in “Evict Warnock” …. Aiken County holds “Recycle Right” event for America …. Augusta commissioners with no debate approve the 2023 budget with more in spending and less in contingency. Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County. Back Paddle Brewing draws...
WJBF.com
Columbia County School District host 'let's talk' forum focusing on stress management for students
Columbia County School District host ‘let’s talk’ …. Nexstar's Basil John reports. Richmond County Board of Elections preparing for …. Aiken County holds “Recycle Right” event for America …. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Operation Christmas Child. Augusta approves 2023 budget. Augusta commissioners with...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
wfxg.com
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a week after Election Night, the campaign for a Georgia Senate seat is hot in Augusta. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis started off the morning by holding “No Way Walker: Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Voters Stand Against Herschel Walker.”. “We’ve got a Senate race that’s...
WRDW-TV
Surveillance cams: Augusta’s anti-crime hope or slippery slope?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people are voicing their concerns over cameras the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is putting around Augusta. The cameras are something law enforcement says are helping fight crime. And authorities have the numbers to back it up. The devices are called Flock cameras. They are...
WJBF.com
Quest kids collect cereal boxex
Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps students …. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps students learn a second language. The long awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson. Cold Case Project | Who killed Janice Wessinger?. An...
WJBF.com
Tropical activity slows down as hurricane season nears its end
Tropical activity slows down as hurricane season nears its end. Tropical activity slows down as hurricane season …. Tropical activity slows down as hurricane season nears its end. GYB Toy Drive. Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. SC mental health officials expanding...
Comments / 0