Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta city leaders approve $1.07 billion budget for 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget totaling $1.07 billion. The budget was approved Tuesday and takes effect Jan. 1. “The acceptance of the FY 2023 budget reinforces our commitment to fiscal stewardship, operational efficiency, and strategic investments to provide cost-effective, high-quality...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture

Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta park to get makeover and memorial

The long awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Holiday closures, camps for area school districts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New Aldi, farmers’ market bring grocery options to south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s some good news for south Augusta – between a new grocery store and an upcoming farmers’ market, there will be more options for fresh produce. A new Aldi grocery store opened on Peach Orchard Road this week. Access to fresh produce and...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a week after Election Night, the campaign for a Georgia Senate seat is hot in Augusta. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis started off the morning by holding “No Way Walker: Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Voters Stand Against Herschel Walker.”. “We’ve got a Senate race that’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Surveillance cams: Augusta’s anti-crime hope or slippery slope?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people are voicing their concerns over cameras the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is putting around Augusta. The cameras are something law enforcement says are helping fight crime. And authorities have the numbers to back it up. The devices are called Flock cameras. They are...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Quest kids collect cereal boxex

Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps students learn a second language.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Tropical activity slows down as hurricane season nears its end

Tropical activity slows down as hurricane season nears its end.
AUGUSTA, GA

