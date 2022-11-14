Read full article on original website
Related
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Chiefs get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back at practice
The Kansas City Chiefs are still down multiple receivers in practice on Thursday but the good news is that MVS is on the mend. The Kansas City Chiefs are still down a couple of wide receivers on the team’s injury report, but things are looking rosier than they were one day ago when three of the team’s top receivers were out of practice. Fortunately, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way back after missing Wednesday’s practice session.
Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake
The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
3 Chiefs players who need to step up after Mecole Hardman injury
The Kansas City Chiefs are grappling with significant blows to their roster, but there are at least three Chiefs who can step up in the coming weeks. While these timelines remain uncertain, what is known at the moment is that Mecole Hardman will be out for at least four weeks while JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in Concussion Protocol.
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0