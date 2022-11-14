Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningPaisley, FL
villages-news.com
Sandhill Cranes In The Villages Flying Across The Morning Sun
These three sandhill cranes in The Villages passing in front of the morning sun created a beautiful silhouette in the sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Citrus County Chronicle
Local landmark gets fresh new look
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the Citrus County Chronicle in October 2010. A canopy installment slowed traffic for a time Thursday in Floral City, but it is something to celebrate.
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House hosts grand reopening at De Leon Springs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is back open in De Leon Springs State Park, this time under new management. The restaurant’s new operator, Guest Services Inc., hosted its grand reopening on Wednesday, a month after the restaurant reopened. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
Citrus County Chronicle
Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open
A last-minute measure was reached Tuesday between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and a vendor that allows the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open for at least two more years. That gives the water district and Citrus County time to hash out an ownership dispute for...
Villages Daily Sun
Club raises walls on new Lady Lake home
Tears traced a path down Nicole Benton’s cheeks as she helped raise up the first wall of the home that will soon belong to her. On Tuesday, Benton and her two children helped lift the wood frames for the first four walls of their future home in Lady Lake. It’s being built by The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club, which is affiliated with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter. The Benton home is the club’s third house, and it will be the first house members finish in 2023. Sally Read, co-president of the club in The Villages, said the members do all the fundraising needed to build the homes. It costs $15,000 for the club to have exclusive rights to build each house. “We do constant fundraising, but it’s always worth it,” she said. “I’ll help raise whatever it takes to build homes for these families.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Season's first cool snap coming Thursday to Citrus County
Citrus County and the rest of the state may be one of the few places in the nation to dodge the brunt of a cold air mass starting Thursday. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a burst of Arctic air that will give much of the central United States a taste of mid-winter cold as temperatures plunge to their lowest levels yet this season – a staggering 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit below average.
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the way after near-record heat in many places
Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees | Rain: Mainly dry. Main weather concerns: Another day of mixed skies and rather warm temps. Looks like temps come in a bit warmer than yesterday, some areas could approach or break existing daily high temp records this afternoon. Southerly breezes and lacking rain opportunities will allow afternoon temps to rise into the mid-upper 80s. Best record breaking or tie potential will be in Leesburg and Orlando. Leesburg forecast high stand at 86, the record is 85 set in 2020. Orlando's forecast high stands at 87, record there is 88 set back in 1957.
Villages Daily Sun
Churches set table for community Thanksgiving dinner
At New Song Community Church in Lady Lake, Tom Ash is wrapping up preparations for a holiday tradition at the sanctuary — the community Thanksgiving dinner. “My wife, Jean, and I have been doing this in Lady Lake for over 10 years,” the pastor said. “But the community Thanksgiving dinner has been part of our fabric longer than that — close to 40 years.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Booms and Busts: Sleepy little Floral City has seen major changes
FLORAL CITY – A friendly, serene town nestled under the cover of giant live oak trees, Floral City stands apart from other places in the county because of its rich history and unique charm.
drifttravel.com
A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm
The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
villages-news.com
Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter
Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board. Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution”...
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake
Lake County, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
ocala-news.com
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River looks to ease traffic flow
Driving along busy Crystal River thoroughfares from business to neighboring business will likely become less necessary with city officials now looking to connect commercial properties away from collector roads and traffic. The Crystal River Council during its regularly scheduled public meeting Monday, Nov. 14, approved an amendment to its land...
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
adventuremomblog.com
Awesome Things to Do in Silver Springs, Florida
If you are looking for a great day trip, there are so many fun things to do in Silver Springs, Florida. Silver Springs is in north central Florida, conveniently located less than 1.5 hours from Crystal River, Daytona Beach and downtown Orlando. This is a great destination for outdoor adventure...
villages-news.com
William E. Wallace
William “Billy” E. Wallace, 76, of Oxford, FL passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born January 19, 1946, in Wildwood, FL to Raymond Joseph and Jewell Louise (nee Connell) Wallace. Billy graduated Wildwood High School and shortly after began working for the railroad, eventually retiring from...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Florida
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Florida that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
villages-news.com
Carolyn Leshane
Carolyn Leshane, 69, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was born September 29, 1953 in Stamford, CT to William and Mary (nee Graboski) Traska. She graduated from Southern CT University with degrees in Special Ed and Psychology. She started her career at Riverview Children’s Hospital in Middletown, CT and finished at Aetna Insurance in Hartford coordinating Enterprise Implementation. She retired to N. Eastham on Cape Cod in 2001, and raised two special pet therapy dogs, Helito and Rosie for visits to various Cape facilities. She left the Cape in 2013 for the Villages, FL.
