Illinois State

Accumulating Snow Tonight Into Tomorrow

Accumulating snow is possible tonight and into tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow into Central Illinois tonight through Tuesday. The majority of the snow will occur late tonight. This will likely impact morning commutes across Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue...
More light snow is possible across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The coldest air of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. We'll see a light wintry mix today with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s. Accumulations will be on the light side with less than an inch across the north. More snow showers will accompany the blast...
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois

Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Dumping deer carcasses is illegal; may spread CWD

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. ‘We receive and investigate numerous calls about the illegal dumping of deer carcasses this time of year,” Southeast Region Protection Captain Russell Duckworth said in a release. “And those calls are usually from concerned citizens who find a discarded deer carcass along public roadways.”
Businesses and organizations in some Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri counties eligible to apply for federal economic injury disaster loans following drought

Has your small business or private non-profit suffered economic loss due to the drought that began in our region in late October? If so, you may be eligible for a federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan. According to the U.S. Small Business Association, the loans are available in counties in Southern...
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale

CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
2 injured in head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Scott-Troy Road. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 crashed into a 2016 Ford pickup truck.
Missouri gets third grant to test rape kit backlog

