Illinois Road Conditions Map: Check Conditions as Snow Moves Through
With the Chicago area seeing its first measurable snow of the season -- and more snow coming for some locations -- drivers will want to check the road conditions before hitting the roads and take precautions. The Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois website offers a look at current...
Illinois tells drivers to ‘get it together’ during winter
(WTVO) — Snow has affected the stateline area over the past two days, so Illinois Tollway is reminding residents to stay safe while traveling. The agency’s “Winter Weather, Get It Together” campaign was launched on Wednesday. It says to not travel in bad weather unless it is absolutely necessary, and that residents should give themselves […]
Effingham Radio
Accumulating Snow Tonight Into Tomorrow
Accumulating snow is possible tonight and into tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow into Central Illinois tonight through Tuesday. The majority of the snow will occur late tonight. This will likely impact morning commutes across Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue...
WAND TV
More light snow is possible across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The coldest air of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. We'll see a light wintry mix today with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s. Accumulations will be on the light side with less than an inch across the north. More snow showers will accompany the blast...
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
KFVS12
Change in air service providers could be coming to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Changes could be coming to another Heartland airport. Cape Air is terminating its contract at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to try and account for the financial losses they are seeing. This does not mean that Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is going to lose flights...
Is Turning Your Car Around to Avoid a DUI Checkpoint Illegal in Illinois?
Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers. I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and...
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
chambanamoms.com
8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois
Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Dumping deer carcasses is illegal; may spread CWD
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. ‘We receive and investigate numerous calls about the illegal dumping of deer carcasses this time of year,” Southeast Region Protection Captain Russell Duckworth said in a release. “And those calls are usually from concerned citizens who find a discarded deer carcass along public roadways.”
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Double Track
All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received by the St. Clair County Transit District before the bid deadline. Bids received after the bid deadline will be returned unopened. A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00...
Illinois State Trooper’s squad car struck in Scott’s Law crash
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was investigating a traffic crash on I-290 on Tuesday when the squad car was hit by a Chevy Silverado. According to the Illinois State Police, the trooper was at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 10:20 p.m. when the pickup truck failed to […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Businesses and organizations in some Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri counties eligible to apply for federal economic injury disaster loans following drought
Has your small business or private non-profit suffered economic loss due to the drought that began in our region in late October? If so, you may be eligible for a federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan. According to the U.S. Small Business Association, the loans are available in counties in Southern...
5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss
When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
fox32chicago.com
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale
CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
KMOV
2 injured in head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Scott-Troy Road. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 crashed into a 2016 Ford pickup truck.
KFVS12
Missouri gets third grant to test rape kit backlog
Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. The Airport in Paducah is getting closer to having a new carrier. MoDOT bridge building competition in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Students from more than 2 dozen schools in Southeast...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Illinois
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Illinois using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
