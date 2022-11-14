Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10, on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Authorities reported that when deputies arrived, there was no shooter or victim in the area.
cw39.com
HPD arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at Northside home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home on the north side of Houston on Wednesday. Greg Montelongo, 40, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday,...
cw39.com
Suspect hospitalized after shootout with HPD officers following chase in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man involved in a police chase and officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston is now in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning. The police chase started around 1 a.m. on 4699 Bingle Road as the man was speeding and running red lights, police said.
cw39.com
Man killed in late night shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during an altercation in southwest Houston. After 2 a.m. Thursday morning, two men were walking in a parking lot on the 9400 block of Country Creek Street when two other men approached them. The men then got into...
WacoTrib.com
Jury acquits man in Houston officer's road rage clash death
HOUSTON (AP) — A jury in Texas has acquitted a man who said he fired in self-defense when he fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer. Robert Soliz was charged with murder for the death of police Sgt. Sean Rios, who was killed in a shootout while the sergeant was on his way to work.
cw39.com
ICYMI: Jury finds man not guilty of shooting HPD sergeant, body found in Brays Bayou may be missing father
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Jury finds man not guilty of shooting HPD sergeant. A jury found Robert Soliz not guilty in the shooting death of Houston police sergeant Sean Rios. Police said the two men shot...
Police looking for suspects who fatally shot 19-year-old in the head in SW Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the head.
'Senseless to me' | Mother of woman killed by garbage truck wants company to be held accountable
HOUSTON — The mother of a young cyclist killed by a garbage truck is calling for change. Diane Henderson-Francis said her daughter, Bre'Ana Powell, 27, had just gotten her first apartment and was working overnights at Hobby Airport. She would text her mom every morning to let her know she got home, but on the morning of Oct. 8, she never made it.
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
fox26houston.com
Mother sues city of Houston after son dies in police chase, teen passenger severely injured
HOUSTON - April Joubert says the holiday season will be tough without her only son, Chaz, around. The 27-year-old had just gotten his CDL license a few days before he died in a car accident. He was also a welder and a rideshare driver - doing what he could to provide for his 4-year-old son.
SWAT roll in Metairie shuts down portion of West Napoleon Avenue
A portion of a Jefferson Parish street was closed off after deputies say a suspect barricaded himself in a Metairie home on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
Kidnapping suspect shot by Pearland PD officer during chase in southeast Houston, HPD says
A tip led Pearland police to a man with four open felonies in southeast Houston. The suspect ran from officers while showing a handgun before being shot, according to HPD.
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
ParkHouston employee accused of making money off parking violations: 'That's wrong'
In the scheme, which officials believe went on for a six-month period, the employee allegedly encouraged parking violators to pay her directly in exchange for taking off a wheeling-locking boot.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Family files wrongful death suit in Jacinto City accident, deadly home invasion leaves 1 dead, driver hurt in police chase
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Jacinto City family files wrongful death suit in deadly accident. A family suffering an unimaginable loss is filing a wrongful death lawsuit a month after their 9-year-old was killed. Isaac Villafranca was...
Houston homicide investigators looking into fatal shooting at a NW Houston apartment, HPD says
Tenants told officers they heard gunfire and took a look inside the apartment and saw the victim on the floor.
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after stabbings, shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON - A woman is dead and two men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing and a shooting in north Houston. Police got a report of a stabbing at a home in the 6300 block of Gay Street on Wednesday morning. When authorities arrived, they found a woman...
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
Click2Houston.com
Special needs man will likely need walker for rest of life after caretaker at group home allegedly shot him over piece of chicken
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway at a southwest Houston group home after a man with special needs said he was shot by someone who was supposed to be his caretaker -- apparently over barbecue chicken. Police said it happened in September on Landsbury Drive near Stancliff Road. Derrick...
