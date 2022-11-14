Read full article on original website
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
VGK Announce Updated National Television Broadcast Schedule
VEGAS (November 17, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 17, an updated schedule of national television broadcasts for the team during the 2022-23 regular season. The team's contest in New Jersey against the Devils on January 24 will now be shown exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu at 4:00 p.m. PT. Viewers must have a paid subscription through ESPN+ or Hulu to watch the game against the Devils.
U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek to Join Upcoming VGK and HSK Broadcasts
VEGAS (November 16, 2022) - United States Olympic veteran Megan Bozek will join three upcoming Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights broadcasts as an analyst, the teams announced today. Bozek, who won silver medals with the 2022 and 2014 U.S. Olympic women's hockey teams, will work alongside Daren Millard...
SAY WHAT: 'THAT CAN'T HAPPEN'
What was talked about following a 4-1 loss to the Bolts. "We get it back to a one-goal (game) and then they score right after that. That can't happen. "Quick shot and then... I've just got to find a lane there and do a better job of that to catch the release."
AEG & CUP NOODLESⓇ Launch Strategic Partnership With The Kings & Reign
Multiyear Agreement Makes the Iconic Japanese Food Brand an Official Partner of both Southern California Hockey Teams. AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand's first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California's professional sports community.
Preview: Coyotes Face First-Place Golden Knights in Vegas on Thursday
Keller & Boyd enter the matchup with five-game point streaks as teams meet for the first time this season. Nov. 17, 2022 | 8:00 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev. Following a few days of rest, the Arizona Coyotes are back on the road. Arizona is set to face-off...
Hockey Fights Cancer Night to Feature #CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup
The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game supported by Leidos on Saturday Nov. 19 versus the Colorado Avalanche. Highlights of the evening include:. Six children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission will be announced as members of the team's starting lineup. Each participant...
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES PRACTICE
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action of Wednesday's practice at Amalie Arena. Lindholm and his line are tearing it up as Flames begin six-game road swing. TAMPA - The praise has been well deserved. When Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska took the podium to...
Golden Knights gift Kessel custom jacket for 1,000th consecutive game
Apparel features teams veteran forward has played for, nickname on back. Phil Kessel is walking into his 1,000th consecutive game in style. The Vegas Golden Knights gifted the veteran forward a custom jacket in honor of playing his 1,000th straight NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The jacket...
Sharks rally, defeat Golden Knights for third straight win
LAS VEGAS -- Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 2:48 left in third period to help the San Jose Sharks rally for their third straight win, 5-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Meier gave San Jose a 3-2 lead when...
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
Preview: Blues vs. Capitals
BLUES Debuting their all-new Reverse Retro sweaters, the St. Louis Blues kick off a three-game homestand on Thursday following a successful road trip. After weathering an eight-game losing streak, the Blues have now won four in a row and are starting to once again resemble the team that took the eventual champions to six games during last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings
The Oilers meet up with the Kings on Wednesday for the first time since Round 1 of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
Red Wings score seven, hold off Sharks
SAN JOSE - Moritz Seider's first goal of the season broke a tie in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings held off the San Jose Sharks in a 7-4 win at SAP Center on Thursday. Seider gave Detroit a 5-4 lead at 13:54 after San Jose erased a...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
TAMPA - Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net tonight when the Flames face the Lightning. Check out the trios and D-pairings from the pregame warmup:. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis. Blake Coleman - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie. Pairings. Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson. Nikita...
Devils reveal Hamilton as their Twitter admin
New Jersey jokes defenseman runs team's social media accounts. Dougie Hamilton is pulling double duty for the New Jersey Devils. The Devils revealed that the defenseman is the man behind their Twitter account on Wednesday. New Jersey had fun responding to a fan's tweet that their Twitter admin should be...
Crosby has two goals, two assists to push Penguins past Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4 at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 19 saves for the Penguins (7-7-3), who won for the third time in their past five games.
Canes Hockey Fights Cancer Game Tomorrow
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer awareness game, presented by UNC Health, on Thursday, November 17, when the team hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. Hurricanes coaches and broadcasters will wear special Hockey Fights Cancer ribbons during the game, and the team...
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win
Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
