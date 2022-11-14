Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Jason E. Stockbarger — Service 11/20/22 3 P.M.
Jason E. Stockbarger of Festus passed away Sunday, November 13th at the age of 47. A memorial gathering for Jason Stockbarger will be Sunday (11/20) afternoon from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at Second Baptist Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
Richard Dale Blake — Service 11/22/22 10 A.M.
Richard Dale Blake of Pevely passed away Sunday, November 13th, he was 60 years old. The funeral service will be Tuesday (11/22) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial in the Glade Chapel Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Richard Blake will be Monday (11/21)...
mymoinfo.com
Sandra “Sandy” Kay (Steelman) Warren – Service – 11/19/22 at 11 a.m.
Sandra “Sandy” Kay Warren of Ironton died Wednesday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Burial will be at the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Visitation for Sandy Warren is Saturday morning from 10 until 11...
mymoinfo.com
Phillip Lewis Henderson — Service 11/22/22 10 A.M.
Philip Lewis Henderson of Festus passed away Tuesday, November 15th, he was 88 years old. The services will be held Wednesday (11/22) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Philip Henderson will be Tuesday (11/21) evening...
mymoinfo.com
Carolyn Marie (nee Vaughn) Emerson – Service – 11/19/22 at 1 p.m.
Carolyn Marie Emerson of St. Louis died November 11th at the age of 78. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Roberts Cemetery in Salem. Visitation for Carolyn Emerson is Saturday from 11 until 1 at...
mymoinfo.com
Patsie Jokerst – Funeral Mass 10am 11/18/22
Patsie Rose Jokerst of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 90. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday at the Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday at the Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer and continue Friday from 8:00am to 10:00am.
mymoinfo.com
Richard John Cuddy Jr. — Services TBA
Richard John Cuddy, Jr. of Pevely passed away Thursday, November 10th, at the age of 60. A memorial visitation will be at a later date, at the Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely.
mymoinfo.com
Reddie Hillis – Service 7pm 11/17/22
Reddie Hillis of Fredericktown died Friday at the age of 97. The funeral service will be 7:00 Thursday evening at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Reddie Hillis will be 5 to 7 prior to the service at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
John Clarke Moeser – Service 11/19/22 At 11 A.M.
John Clarke Moeser of Farmington died last Saturday at the age of 85. The funeral service is this Saturday morning at 11 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Crystal City at 2 p.m. Visitation for John Clarke Moeser is Saturday morning...
mymoinfo.com
Roy Glennon Hudson – Memorial Service 12/17/22 10 a.m.
Roy Glennon Hudson of Perryville died Saturday at the age of 92. A Memorial Service will be held at ten o’clock on Saturday, December 17th at the United Methodist Church in Perryville. Visitation is that morning at 9 o’clock at the church. Arrangements are through Ford & Young Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Dunklin R-5 recent and upcoming events
(Herculaneum/Pevely) There is plenty of activities happening in the Dunklin School District. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman says they have an ongoing Thanksgiving food drive. My MO Info · KJ111622A.WAV. People interested in donating can drop of their turkey’s at Herculaneum high school. The Thanksgiving food drive will wrap...
mymoinfo.com
Tom Tawfall – Service 11am 11/17/22
Tom Tawfall of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be 11:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation for Tom Tawfall will be 5:00 Wednesday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Danielle J. Litterst — Private Services
Danielle J. Litterst of Hillsboro passed away Saturday (11/12), she was 38 years old. There will be private services held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Vesper Lee Brewer – Service 11/18/22 1 p.m.
Vesper Lee Brewer of Cuba died Tuesday at the age of 88. His funeral service is Friday at 1 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Burial will be in the Kinder Cemetery in Cuba. Visitation is Friday at 11 at Hutson Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Robert Dean Larson – Service 11/21/11 At 11 A.M.
Robert Dean Larson of Salem died Monday at the age of 83. The funeral service is Monday morning, November 21st at 11 at the Salem Chapel of James & Gahr. Interment will be in the Jadwin Cemetery. Visitation for Robert Larson is Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Ken McDaniel – Service 11/17/22 11:30 a.m.
Ken McDaniel of Desloge died Sunday at the age of 79. His visitation will be held on Thursday starting at 11 o’clock with the funeral service at 11:30 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at a later date at Hillview Memorial Gardens in...
mymoinfo.com
Victor Paul Butler — Service 11/16/22 5 P.M.
Victor Paul Butler of Blackwell passed away Friday (11/11), he was 46 years old. The visitation for Victor Butler will be Wednesday (11/16) afternoon from 3 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
William Jewell Hutchings Jr. — Private Services
William Jewell Hutchings, Jr, of Pevely passed away Friday (11/11) at the age of 79. Funeral arrangements will be private under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Kater Me’s 1st Annual Give Back Black Friday Food Drive in Farmington
(Farmington) First-year business Kater Me, Your Culinary Solution based in Farmington, is feeling the holiday spirit. Owners David and Linda Shaver are planning the “1st Annual Give Back Black Friday Food Drive”. David says one of the Farmington food pantries will receive all the non-perishable food donations. David...
myleaderpaper.com
County denies rezoning for homeless center
The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
Comments / 0