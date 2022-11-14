Patsie Rose Jokerst of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 90. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday at the Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday at the Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer and continue Friday from 8:00am to 10:00am.

