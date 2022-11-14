ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
Billboard

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Walmart kicked off Black Friday early! The mega-retailer launched a second Black Friday Deals for Days event online on Monday (Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. ET. The deals will launch in stores on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Black Friday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Online early access ended at 7 p.m. ET on...
CNET

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
IGN

Best PlayStation Early Black Friday Deals: Today's Top PS5 Offers

Black Friday sales are already getting started this week, and there are already got some impressive deals to check out for PlayStation owners. We've already got discounts for SSDs, video games, headsets, and more, so check out all our favourite early PS5 Black Friday deals just below here. Remember, Black Friday deals are just getting started, so make sure you're following @IGNDeals on Twitter for instant deal updates, and bookmark your favorite IGN Black Friday pages to make sure you don't miss a thing.
People

Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals Just Landed at Amazon  — Up to 78% Off

Save big on iRobot, Shark, and more  Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but Amazon is already dropping early deals across categories. And if a vacuum cleaner is at the top of your wishlist, we've got good news. Amazon just launched a bunch of early Black Friday deals on all kinds of vacuums. Weeks ahead of the shopping holiday, you can save up to 78 percent on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, and upright vacuums. Even better, Shark, iRobot, Bissell, and other customer-favorite brands are on sale...
SPY

Walmart’s Insale Early Black Friday Sale Keeps Getting Better (Updated)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. November is finally here and you know what that means! The holiday shopping season is upon us. And savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that even though Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until November 25, the best Black Friday deals are already live and available to shop. That’s right — the best Walmart Black Friday deals of 2022 are already happening. Seriously, as we approach the busiest shopping season of the year, Walmart has jumped the gun and released some truly insane early...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
Page Six

Shop royal-loved brands in Nordstrom’s early Black Friday deals

Get ready to score savings fit for royalty. With Black Friday on the way, Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals section is brimming with discounted designs. And in addition to a slew of celebrity-loved pieces, the savings also include styles from some of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s favorite brands. From footwear fit for a princess to duchess-approved denim, now’s the time to recreate royal-loved looks for less. Among the major markdowns? Everything from Middleton’s go-to Ray-Bans to bling from a Markle-loved label. But with styles selling out fast, be sure to click add to cart if you’re eyeing one of these royally good buys. Below, shop...
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
Rolling Stone

From AirPods to 4K TVs, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart has once again kicking off Black Friday very early this year with its “Black Friday Deals for Days,” which started on Nov. 7 and runs until Cyber Monday. Although it’s early, the best Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now bring some serious savings to rival actual Black Friday deals. You’ll find steep discounts across all categories, including sales on everything from Apple earbuds to 4K TVs. Buy Black Friday Sale Walmart In other words, whether you’re getting a...
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday

You used to have to wait until Black Friday to snag significant deals across Lodge skillets, vacuums, bedding, and other covetable categories—whether shopping for yourself or for this season’s gifts. In early October, Amazon loudly slashed prices for its Prime Early Access Sale, then quietly started reducing rates afterwards across bestselling items.

