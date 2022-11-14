Louisville's Public Health and Wellness HQ temporarily shut down due to flooding

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness headquarters is closed until further notice due to "significant flooding," the department said in a press release.

Employees of the Metro Public Health and Wellness headquarters were sent home early Monday morning due to safety concerns from water accumulating on the first, second and third floors of the building. The department stated that those who would be able to would be working from home until further notice.

The source of the flooding is currently under investigation, with damages to the building currently being assessed and there is no timetable for when the facility will reopen.

Though the headquarters at 400 E. Gray St. will be temporarily shut down, services with the Women, Infants and Children Program and the Specialty Clinic have been unaffected. Based on the damage, however, some changes will temporarily be put into place.

The Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program will open Tuesday at 1229 S. Shelby St. to allow people seeking harm reduction services to visit one of the locations.

The Tuberculosis Clinic, at 400 E. Gray St., will be closed until further notice. All patients will need to reschedule their appointments.

Environmental inspectors will be dispatched as per usual, and those who need to renew food, hotel and motel, pool, tattoo studio or other health permits can do so online.

People who need to drop off plans for a septic system or building plans for a new restaurant will not be able to, according to the release. However, plans can be emailed to the following two email addresses:

LMPHW_PlanReviewFood@louisvilleky.gov

LMPHW_PlanReview@louisvilleky.gov

People seeking assistance from the department should reach out to Metro 311 online or by phone at (502) 574-5000.