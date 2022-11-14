Read full article on original website
Andy Serkis Explains Why He Isn’t Returning To Venom 3
It was recently announced that writer/director Kelly Marcel would be helming the latest (and reportedly final) chapter in the Venom saga. Fresh off of doing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it was somewhat of a surprise that Andy Serkis didn’t return to finish off the series. It’s not particularly uncommon for multiple directors to step into a franchise, but it is interesting when another is confirmed to take over the reins over a previous regime.
Tim Burton Explains Why He Probably Won’t Be Working For Disney In The Near Future
Tim Burton is back with the Netflix mini-series, Wednesday, which follows the popular Addams Family character whose trying to master her psychic ability, all while trying to navigate a killing spree that’s haunting the town and the legacy of her parents. Though no reviews have hit for the Netflix exclusive, the trailer shows a promising return to form for the Edward Scissorhands filmmaker. Burton’s last feature didn’t particularly do so hot at the box office, as Dumbo was a surprisingly flat release that made less than $350 million worldwide. Despite Burton’s name attached to the live-action remake, Dumbo never captured Burton’s unique and darkly eccentric style.
Should There Be a Black Panther 3?
It’s important to note that whatever’s going to be said in this article is opinion and that if there is a Black Panther 3 to be made, then it’s going to happen, no matter what it said. But on that note, let’s say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kind of makes a bold statement that is tough to capitalize on since it would appear that this idea is repeating an ideal that has lasted throughout a couple of movies and even a streaming episode on Disney+ where Okoye shouts it before being killed by a zombified Scarlet Witch. Okay, we get it. Wakanda Forever, a proud nation, will always be there and will always be defended by a culture that hasn’t had to interact with the world to the outside world and yet will gladly downplay it as being somehow lesser because of the lack of technological advancements. That’s kind of like a gifted individual looking down on someone that’s worked their butt off for what they have rather than admitting that everyone moves at a pace that’s comfortable for their needs.
If You're Looking For Something Interesting To Watch, These 7 True Crime Docs Will Knock Your Socks Off
From a polygamist cult in Utah to Russian exiles in London, here is this year's essential true crime watchlist.
Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Five Things You Didn’t Know About the Actor
You’d probably have missed him in the past roles, but not as Negan in AMC’s The Walking Dead. That man is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has become a household name for his remarkable acting in the last decade. Despite the competition for a top spot, if one actor has confirmed he’s built for virtually any role or genre, it’s Morgan. While we’ve seen many stars having a preference for featuring in specific types of movies or shows, Morgan’s adaptability to different far-flung characters is more than astonishing. Since his 1991 acting debut, he has been featured in numerous films and series, warming up his way to the hearts of movie lovers globally. One would think that spending so long in the industry would be taking a toll on his interest in acting by now, but, judging by the number of works in the pipeline, it appears he’s gaining momentum. Other than his demonstrable acting, check out the facts you probably didn’t know about Morgan.
Dave Bautista Found Daniel Craig To Be Much Happier On Glass Onion Than James Bond
Back in 2015, Daniel Craig made his feelings known regarding playing James Bond clear in his interview with Time Out London when asked about doing another Bond movie, “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” Now Craig would eventually sign up to do No Time Die, and that officially became his final time as the iconic character. Daniel Craig would eventually explain his reasoning for his statement, as the role took a toll on him both mentally and physically, which contributed to his wanting to be done with James Bond.
Predicting What the MCU Will Look Like in 10 Years
It’s a good question, really, since trying to predict what’s going to happen to the MCU in the next decade to come is kind of difficult, especially if one is trying to predict what will follow the current shows and movies that have already appeared. Were this still 2008, it might be easy to state that the MCU is going to undergo a few changes but will still be a solid franchise when that decade is ready to lean into the next one. The Infinity Saga had its ups and downs, but it more or less ended in a manner that was able to satisfy a majority of the fanbase, as the loss that was taken by the Avengers in Infinity War was tough, but it was vindicated by Endgame and what happened near the end. Even the emergence of the Black Widow movie was enough to silence a few doubters since she was finally given her moment in the sun that had been well-deserved for so long. But trying to state that the next ten years will be embraced as much as the previous decade was is unfortunately easy to doubt at this time.
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
Aldis Hodge is a 36-year-old American actor known for various roles like in the TNT series Leverage (2008-2015), Straight outta Compton(2015), and most recently, 2022’s DC Black Adam. If you didn’t immediately recognize this actor, you need a refresher because he’s been on our screens for most of his life.
5 Best Shows like Mayans M.C.
The much-loved Mayans M.C., as we all know, is the spin-off of its popular predecessor, Sons of Anarchy. The show revolves around the Mayans Motorcycle Club and its story of fighting for redemption with hints of crime, power struggle, and rebellion. The never-ending praises and popularity of the Mayans can...
Where Season 4 of Titans Seems to be Going So Far
Titans, one of the more significant efforts on the DC Comics characters brought to live-action adaptations, along with Doom Patrol, both on HBO Max and releasing new seasons now and in the coming weeks, has been reaching into an unpredicted future. DC has made numerous efforts to create beloved live-action adaptations to compete with the MCU’s wonderfully entangled worlds and characters. However, before the HBO Max series migrated over from the DC Universe streaming service, it was still one of the better adaptations from Warner Bros and DC Comics, although it isn’t connected to the DCEU, newly changed to the DCU. While hiring James Gunn as the head of the newly changed DCU has had no direct influence on Titans, so far, Season 4 of the show has only premiered its earliest episodes and has already shown where the series may be headed. Below, we’ve detailed the HBO Max DC Comics series Titans, specifically where season 4 of Titans seems to be going.
The Beloved Looney Tunes Characters – Ranked
The Warner Bros Studio created the American animated TV show Looney Tunes. Over the years, three different versions of this program have been released to the public. The first classic, “Looney Tunes the Show,” which ran from 1930 through 1969, immediately shot to fame in animation. Warner Bros chose to make the second show in 1970 after noticing the hype of the previous one; it proved to be equally successful and ended in 1999. Finally, the current series, “Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies,” is a blockbuster! And commenced in the year 2000.
Classic Mismatch: Namor vs. Thanos
There was an explanation given during the rise of Infinity War as to why the MCU wasn’t taking more of its cues from the comics that had spawned the franchise, and one of the most basic answers was that the desire wasn’t to tell the same story once again. There’s some merit to this thought, even if it’s not quite the blanket explanation that many would accept since it needs to be remembered that many of those who have watched the MCU since its infancy has never picked up a single Marvel comic and therefore don’t know the stories. But getting past that, wondering why certain characters haven’t been kept the same is kind of tough since it feels as though the MCU looked at the comics and shrugged their collective shoulders before redesigning various characters in ways that kept the core of who they are, but changed them in ways that a lot of fans have seen fit to question, and others have decided to accept in the name of…well, in the name of reasons. But some changes still don’t change the outcome since a battle between Thanos and Namor, who was finally given an appearance in the MCU, would likely produce the same result.
Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Aging Over the Decades
Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to controversy. The GOOP founder has been open about her feelings and opinions over the years, and they are not always on target with her audience. They sometimes find her out of touch and not quite on the same level, but we think she’s absolutely fabulous. There is something to be said about a woman who says what she thinks without worrying about how anyone else feels about it. She’s not worried about being judged. She’s not worried about anything – how is that not something to love? Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot of opinions, and one of those is about turning 50. The star recently did so – not that anyone would know – and she feels really good about it. Here’s everything she had to say about her major milestone birthday.
