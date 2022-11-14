ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Cole Hammer ‘almost blacks out,’ shoots career-low 64 to lead RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — After making his first cut on the PGA Tour as a professional last week in Houston, Cole Hammer is taking advantage of a sponsor’s exemption into the RSM Classic, grabbing the first-round lead by carding nine birdies for a career-low 8-under 64 at the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort.
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scores $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA, NCAAB, NHL & More

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Today is more than just being about Thursday Night Football, as in the NBA the Spurs battle the Kings, the Trail Blazers face off against Nets and the Pistons travel to L.A. to square off against the Clippers. Plus, there’s NHL, college hoops and more – making it the ideal time to use BetMGM bonus code MCBET and grab a stunning $1,000 risk-free first bet.

