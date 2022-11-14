ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Post-Athenian

Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEbwH_0jAj4lZB00

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
830
Followers
2K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy