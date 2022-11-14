Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

Related
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported.
Packers hope offense is here to stay as Titans come to town
The Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.
Titans OL Ben Jones among starters ruled out vs. Pack
Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (concussion) and kicker Randy Bullock (calf) are among four starters ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Chiefs go for division KO punch at second-place Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver's seat to win the AFC West. Their chance to buckle the second-place Los Angeles Chargers into the second row comes in primetime on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif.
Reports: Saints add RB David Johnson to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran running back David Johnson, a former All-Pro, to their practice squad, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Titans at Packers: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The Green Bay Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they play host to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.
Jets take another shot at ending Patriots' hex
When the New York Jets clashed with the New England Patriots in Week 8, it looked as if the Jets were in prime position to shake a 12-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals.
With Cowboys staggered, Vikings vie for eighth consecutive win
The Minnesota Vikings are the NFL's hottest team with seven straight wins, including a scintillating victory in arguably the best NFL game of the season. The Vikings find themselves listed as underdogs at home this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys…
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR
