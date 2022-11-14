Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years for drug and weapons charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for separate cases involving guns and drug trafficking. 49-year-old James Learren Brooks will be eligible for parole after serving 9.5 years, according to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office. Brooks pled guilty in September to two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and two counts of Possessing a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
FOX Reno
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years in prison for two separate drug trafficking cases
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison with parole eligibility after nine and a half for two separate cases involving firearms and drug trafficking. Forty-nine-year-old James Learren Brooks pled guilty in September to two...
FOX Reno
Large amount of drugs seized after suspect nearly hits deputy in Lyon County
A large amount of drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Lyon County after the suspect nearly hit a deputy's patrol car on Wednesday morning. When the deputy contacted the driver, he noticed he was behaving suspiciously which led to a K9 sniffing the suspect's vehicle. Deputies found nearly...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
Nevada Appeal
Sheriff: 3 arrested on drug, firearm charges
A man wanted for more than three years is being held in Carson City on numerous drug and firearms charges after being arrested last week with two others, according to a Carson City Sheriff’s Office news release. Kenneth Anderson, Joseph Desjardins, and Jess Fields were booked into the Carson...
2news.com
Stabbing Suspect Taken Into Custody In Douglas County
The stabbing happened in Carson City, near Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road. Deputies identified Efrain Gonzales-Magana a 29-year-old male from Carson City as the suspect in the stabbing.
2news.com
Reno Police Looking For Two Suspects In Armed Carjacking
Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Police say one of the suspects discharged a gun and demanded that one of the victims drive to a different location.
2news.com
Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run
Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Confirm Fatality in Crash on Westbound I-80 near Vista
(November 16, 2022) Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a fatality on westbound I-80 near the Vista Blvd. exit in Sparks earlier this evening. Lanes are blocked. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They say the crash involved a commercial vehicle and one person did die on...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver
A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KOLO TV Reno
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 17 UPDATE: Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck suffered a medical event and crashed into a wall Wednesday night. A westbound lane of Interstate 80 was blocked near Vista Boulevard following the crash just before 5: 30 p.m. Troopers remained on scene until at least midnight investigating the incident.
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
mynews4.com
Wildlife officials urge Reno residents to be bear aware as activity rises
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Both the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) are warning Reno residents to be wary of bears in the area. NDOW and RPD say they have seen an increase in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia, a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories to store fat for the winter.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City man held on more than 20 felonies
Lawrence Gonzalez, 48, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including numerous firearms violations after Carson City Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic battery report. Deputies were called to Gonzalez’ home on Dilday Drive at 5:35 p.m., on Sunday. After a search of the gun safe in his garage, Gonzalez...
Nevada Appeal
Unofficial 2022 final Carson City election results
RAMIREZ, MARIA “LUPE” (NP) COBB‐ADAMS, SHANNA (NP) HOEN, WILLIAM “SCOTT” (NP) WILKE‐MCCULLOCH, STACIE (NP)
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly Closes
The company, which had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has permanently shuttered one of its remaining 90-plus restaurants. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Sizzler.com, and RGI.com.
