Churchill County, NV

Guest
2d ago

Finally, I hope the family can get justice, even though justice doesn’t bring sweet Naomi back. At least he can rot in prison, he must love it there. Because that’s where he’s living forever! Rip Naomi. 🌈

KOLO TV Reno

Sparks man sentenced to 30 years for drug and weapons charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for separate cases involving guns and drug trafficking. 49-year-old James Learren Brooks will be eligible for parole after serving 9.5 years, according to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office. Brooks pled guilty in September to two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and two counts of Possessing a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
SPARKS, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
FALLON, NV
Nevada Appeal

Sheriff: 3 arrested on drug, firearm charges

A man wanted for more than three years is being held in Carson City on numerous drug and firearms charges after being arrested last week with two others, according to a Carson City Sheriff’s Office news release. Kenneth Anderson, Joseph Desjardins, and Jess Fields were booked into the Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
SPARKS, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver

A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 17 UPDATE: Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck suffered a medical event and crashed into a wall Wednesday night. A westbound lane of Interstate 80 was blocked near Vista Boulevard following the crash just before 5: 30 p.m. Troopers remained on scene until at least midnight investigating the incident.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials urge Reno residents to be bear aware as activity rises

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Both the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) are warning Reno residents to be wary of bears in the area. NDOW and RPD say they have seen an increase in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia, a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories to store fat for the winter.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City man held on more than 20 felonies

Lawrence Gonzalez, 48, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including numerous firearms violations after Carson City Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic battery report. Deputies were called to Gonzalez’ home on Dilday Drive at 5:35 p.m., on Sunday. After a search of the gun safe in his garage, Gonzalez...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
RENO, NV
Joel Eisenberg

40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly Closes

The company, which had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has permanently shuttered one of its remaining 90-plus restaurants. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Sizzler.com, and RGI.com.
SPARKS, NV

