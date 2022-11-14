ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnhill, IL

Barnhill turning off the lights after defeat of village tax levy

By Cindy Davis
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

BARNHILL ‒ Following the defeat of a proposed 5-mill, five-year levy for general operating expenses by a 32 to 38 vote, council agreed to turn off street lighting, which costs about $500 per month to operate.

Fiscal Officer Jan Aldergate said there is no alternative at this time.

Mayor Mike Ohler said he is not sure why the residents rejected the tax levy.

"I don't understand why residents aren't supporting this," he said. "We are trying to fix the roads and I field their complaints and do the best I can. But we need more to keep going."

Ohler said those not in favor of the levy should attend a Goshen Township meeting to learn about the rules, regulations and taxes that are a part of that community.

Two major resurfacing projects were recently completed; County Road 68 was paved and Nageley Road and a portion of Roxford Street got a chip and seal. The Veterans Memorial was also refurbished through funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act. Council discussed having the issue placed on the May ballot as a fire and EMS levy.

The revenue is needed to pay the Uhrichsville Fire Department's contract with the village, which is approximately $16,000 annually. This is a recent added expense due to the Midvale Fire Department dissolving.

OTHER ACTION :

  • Ohler said the subgrant worth $15,028 has been received for the tearing down of two dilapidated structures — one on Cherry Street and the other at Barnhill and Nageley roads. More paperwork must be completed beforehand, he added.

FOR YOUR INFO

  • Ohler said he would ask the Tuscarawas County Engineer's Office about putting a reflective arrow on the sharp turn on County Road 68.
  • Heard Councilman Curt Gipe say after researching local properties, he discovered that a combined $133,000 is owed to the village in back taxes.

UP NEXT: Will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the town hall.

The Times-Reporter

